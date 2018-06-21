Moozlie channels MaBrrr on cover art & splits Twitter... again!
Y'all remember how you were outraged by rapper Moozlie saying that she is the young MaBrrr? Well, if her latest single artwork is anything to go by, she's still on that steez and ain't letting go anytime soon!
In 2016, Moozlie aka Nomuzi Mabena, caused a Twitter melt down after she compared herself to the legendary Vulindlela hit maker.
Y'all remember this, right?
The SAPS are not doing their Job, Nomuzi should have been arrested by now, comparing herself to the late Brenda Fassie???— Menzi☺XC (@Menzi_XC) March 18, 2016
Witchcraft is real! Nomuzi can barely rap. Much less sing. How does someone compare her to the great Brenda Fassie? I wonder! #BrendaFassie— Nompumelelo Mthethwa (@Nompumi) March 18, 2016
Be kind #blacktwitter I think Nomuzi is only comparing her attitude and swag to Brenda Fassie and not her talent.— Thando Ziqhu (@ThandoZiqhu) March 18, 2016
Fast forward to vandag and the star unveiled her latest official artwork for her single Vatel this week. Proving that she won't be swayed from her quest to embody the spirit of Mabrrr, she used an image of the icon on the cover art.
OFFICIAL ARTWORK for the first single taken off @moozlie 's forth coming album #VICTORY🏆 VATEL ft @kidxsa (produced @iamlunatik) drops this Friday 22 June 2018 Exclusively On @applemusic & @itunes cc @africori !!🇿🇦🚀 Spread the word, Spread the love🖤 | Artwork by @tkmogotsi pic.twitter.com/RNqFhKfsUT— SBRprojects.agency (@Sbuda_Roc) June 20, 2018
To be honest, we think it's great that the rapper is immortalising Brenda... not that anyone will ever forget the legend, but you know.
However, the reaction was quite split this time around, with many loving the original MaBrrr picture and other being on the fence about it.
Wig snatched my Poor heart can't handle You Queen Bringing the #Se7en Vibes 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏 #YoungMabrrr #VictoryLoading.... I Stan a living Queen 👑👑👑😭😭😭 @NoMoozlie pic.twitter.com/dcUsIGe1IO— VICTORY ALBUM LOADING....😭🔥🔥👑 (@Simnie_Mrubata) June 20, 2018
Is her "Fourth album" awa I can't remember the 1st, 2nd or 3rd😂😂 stop liaryin to us....awa awa awa👐👐👐👋👋 pic.twitter.com/ju4Kl8LiHZ— Dumisani (@dumisaniim) June 20, 2018
as I wait on that #Vatel track ft @KidXSA @NoMoozlie pic.twitter.com/kvmKsSXQBe— King Jay👑 (@iamJunior_SA) June 20, 2018
It's tough being another rapper in Mzansi I mean k.o , Reece, nasty , rouge , moozlie dropped but almost nobody talking ABT it , it's all about aka vs cassper and touch my blood 😂😂😂😂😂😂 thoz 2 r a fucken problem yooo pic.twitter.com/bYyCLYTiNJ— touchmyblood (@lucky_thedon1) June 20, 2018
In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Moozlie explained her strategy for her upcoming album, claiming it is all about women empowerment.
Side note: Brenda was all about that too... see a pattern here? Thanks.
"There's a lot being said about why women should not get certain opportunities. But all these stories about us aren't told by us. So we need to go ahead and tell our own stories. Because there's a need for them and people haven't heard them from us before. So (young girls) shouldn't hold back, because being female is their super power."