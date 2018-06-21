TshisaLIVE

Yoh! The Queen’s Roy kicks Cleo to the curb and now the internet is a mess

21 June 2018 - 10:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Thandy Matlaila plays Cleo on The Queen and she's as ghetto as they come.
Thandy Matlaila plays Cleo on The Queen and she's as ghetto as they come.
Image: Via Instagram

It seems Roy and Cleo's relationship has more issues than a magazine, with the latest edition all about how the man kicked Cleo out of the house and he being booted from his job.

We know, Issa mess!

Remember how Roy has been cheating on Cleo with Mamiki, which lead to Cleo whooping Mamiki's a*s?

Well Cleo may have dodged the law for a short while but she was given her marching orders by Roy.

Little did dude know that karma can bite bloody back hard, and soon he was on the unemployment line after Jerry fired him from the restaurant.

The internet went crazy in reaction to the drama unfolding on screens, and soon filled the Twitter streets with memes about Roy and his toxic relationship with Cleo.

They were wondering Mamiki is still going to stick around now that Roy has no job.

The only thing that could distract them was obvs Petronella and her leadership.

Does anyone have R50k to test this theory?

The Queen's Cleo ran from police in high heels... we're still shook!

Cleo's slyza tsotsi was too much!
2 days ago

WATCH: Thembsie Matu says she had to remind her dad to Khumbul'ekhaya

Thembsie had no choice but to go looking for her father because she needed his help with her school fees.
3 days ago

The internet wants to cancel The Queen's Mamiki after her crazy antics

They asked if we can throw Mamiki away with the trash when Pikitup comes around.
6 days ago

