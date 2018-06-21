Yoh! The Queen’s Roy kicks Cleo to the curb and now the internet is a mess

It seems Roy and Cleo's relationship has more issues than a magazine, with the latest edition all about how the man kicked Cleo out of the house and he being booted from his job.

We know, Issa mess!

Remember how Roy has been cheating on Cleo with Mamiki, which lead to Cleo whooping Mamiki's a*s?

Well Cleo may have dodged the law for a short while but she was given her marching orders by Roy.