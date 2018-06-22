AKA says he was 'the most hated rapper' two years ago & we remember why!
Can you believe it's been over a decade since AKA came into the industry? So much has happened over that time that when AKA took to Twitter to reminisce about how he was hated just two years ago, we had to search the archives for a reason.
The rapper, who just released his latest album Touch My Blood, has been swimming in praises for the music and enjoying compliments left, right and center.
So he took to Twitter to share how it made him feel.
The love is overwhelming 😭😭 2 years ago I was the most hated person in this industry. Today I’m the fucking King of the world. Always stayed true to myself tho ... whether I was right or wrong. 🔴— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 20, 2018
But what was happening two years ago that had AKA labelled "most hated rapper" in SA?
Well, the man was a boy and a bad boy at that! Yes, of course we have the receipts!
1. He was cheating on his baby mama with Bonang Matheba
It wasn't completely clear at that point but we know now that they were, in his words, "f*cking when he was paying damages".
2. He was pro-Zuma and against a lot of things
He still is but now he doesn't impose his views on the other kids like he was trying to in 2016. Y'all remember how he criticised the Khwezi's protesters that other time?
3. He was in the middle of a heated beef with Cassper Nyovest
Well, this is still happening but at least now he's pushing positive vibes. Kinda.
4. He was throwing fans' phones over the balcony
Yeah, he went on to rap about that. We wonder if they ever got their phone back?
5. Twitter fingers
AKA rants every 10 minutes were a norm at one point.
6. Violent-ish
There was that one incident at the Samas where Somizi's body almost sustained injuries because...well, because AKA.
7. There was that DJ Black Coffee slap. Okay, it wasn't entirely AKA's fault, but...
*stares in troublemaker*
His fans echoed his words by saying that he hasn't always been the easiest rapper to follow, at least not publicly.
Some of them even gave themselves a pat on the back for sticking with the Mega through thick and thin.
LOL. Vows are vows, we guess.
I remember before this Tsibip beef blew up there was iFani with his gold Album and golden handshakes and the haters were so happy pic.twitter.com/lqZtTZpYVq— Msentiii (@Msentiii_) June 20, 2018
Out of all my years of Stanning, 2018 feels good. Used to be rough, bro pic.twitter.com/j1vyhHzon7— Msentiii (@Msentiii_) June 20, 2018
Mega has seen it all bro. I always look at iFani and think to myself yaaah neh, life pic.twitter.com/ZWMaCV4oAb— Msentiii (@Msentiii_) June 20, 2018