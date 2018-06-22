TshisaLIVE

AKA says he was 'the most hated rapper' two years ago & we remember why!

22 June 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA says he was the most hated rapper in SA two years ago.
AKA says he was the most hated rapper in SA two years ago.
Image: Via Instagram/Blaq Smith

Can you believe it's been over a decade since AKA came into the industry? So much has happened over that time that when AKA took to Twitter to reminisce about how he was hated just two years ago, we had to search the archives for a reason.

The rapper, who just released his latest album Touch My Blood, has been swimming in praises for the music and enjoying compliments left, right and center.

So he took to Twitter to share how it made him feel.

But what was happening two years ago that had AKA labelled "most hated rapper" in SA?

Well, the man was a boy and a bad boy at that! Yes, of course we have the receipts!

1. He was cheating on his baby mama with Bonang Matheba

It wasn't completely clear at that point but we know now that they were, in his words, "f*cking when he was paying damages".

2. He was pro-Zuma and against a lot of things

He still is but now he doesn't impose his views on the other kids like he was trying to in 2016. Y'all remember how he criticised the Khwezi's protesters that other time?

3. He was in the middle of a heated beef with Cassper Nyovest

Well, this is still happening but at least now he's pushing positive vibes. Kinda.

4. He was throwing fans' phones over the balcony

Yeah, he went on to rap about that. We wonder if they ever got their phone back?

5. Twitter fingers

AKA rants every 10 minutes were a norm at one point.

6. Violent-ish

There was that one incident at the Samas where Somizi's body almost sustained injuries because...well, because AKA.

7. There was that DJ Black Coffee slap. Okay, it wasn't entirely AKA's fault, but...

*stares in troublemaker*

His fans echoed his words by saying that he hasn't always been the easiest rapper to follow, at least not publicly.

Some of them even gave themselves a pat on the back for sticking with the Mega through thick and thin.

LOL. Vows are vows, we guess.

