AKA says he was 'the most hated rapper' two years ago & we remember why!

Can you believe it's been over a decade since AKA came into the industry? So much has happened over that time that when AKA took to Twitter to reminisce about how he was hated just two years ago, we had to search the archives for a reason.

The rapper, who just released his latest album Touch My Blood, has been swimming in praises for the music and enjoying compliments left, right and center.

So he took to Twitter to share how it made him feel.