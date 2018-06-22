Akon wants to build his own Wakanda with AKoin currency and all

Have you ever wanted to just pack it up and move somewhere else in the world? Well, why not try Akon's city?

The star, who has literally been lighting up Africa with his solar energy projects, this week spilt the deets on his next big project: a whole city run by cryptocurrency.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Akon said he was planning to develop 2,000 acres of land in Senegal close to the country's new international airport into a futuristic city run entirely by his new AKoins. The land was gifted to Akon by the president of Senegal.

"I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people, and brings the security back into the currency system, and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves, and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down."

According to its website, the community will apparently have all the trimmings of a modern city, with schools, libraries and stadiums.

We wonder if he'll greet new residence like...