Hating on Itu? He ain't afraid to block

22 June 2018 - 08:43 By Jessica levitt
Itu is getting ready to block!
If you're about to hate on Itu Khune's timeline about Argentina and Lionel Messi, don't even bother.

Despite a disastrous world cup for Messi and Argentina, that doesn't mean you step away from your idol.

Itu posted about how much he respects Messi, despite Argentina's loss against Croatia.

People hated on Itu and didn't appreciate his love of Messi. His answer?

