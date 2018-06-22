Hating on Itu? He ain't afraid to block
22 June 2018 - 08:43
If you're about to hate on Itu Khune's timeline about Argentina and Lionel Messi, don't even bother.
Despite a disastrous world cup for Messi and Argentina, that doesn't mean you step away from your idol.
Itu posted about how much he respects Messi, despite Argentina's loss against Croatia.
Not his #WorldCup18 ,it happens to the best 🙌🏻 you remain a G.O.A.T 🐐mate 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xYu0n8g8GE— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 21, 2018
People hated on Itu and didn't appreciate his love of Messi. His answer?
I don’t mind you guys voicing ur concerns but this is my account and I have every right to tweet anything I want. WARNING::those who are here to insult me will be BLOCKED ..just saying 😂😉🤦🏼♂️— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 21, 2018