HOLD UP! Black Coffee wants to build a whole neighbourhood

Black Coffee has worked with some of the world's biggest artists, won international awards and even rides to gigs in a private jet. So, what else is there to do? Well, build a whole neighbourhood apparently.

Remember how last year Black Coffee revealed plans to build a school dedicated to music, fashion and art with designer Laduma Ngxokolo and artist Nelson Makamo?

Well, the project is still on track and *spoiler alert* it's going to be part of a whole neighbourhood. Think Braams or Maboneng, but on that Black Coffee tip.

The DJ split the tea, in an interview with Billboard recently, explaining that he's going to turn a deserted part of Johannesburg into an artist mecca.

"We’ve been working on building a music, art and fashion school in a deserted part of Johannesburg as a collaboration between myself and fellow South Africans artist Nelson Makamo and clothing designer Laduma Ngxokolo with the hope of turning the neighborhood around. Once the school project is complete, with our partners we endeavor to take this even further and establish an entire neighborhood."

Dude said he's teaming up with designer Virgil Abloh (Yes! THAT Virgil Abloh) and SA architecture firm SAOTA to build the school, and said the neighbourhood will have space for everyone, even those of us who can't draw to save our lives.

"The opportunities and spaces will offer cultural experiences, boutique stores, restaurants and a learning center," he added.