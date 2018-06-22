Lasizwe gets dragged by US Twitter & Mzansi sits this one out!

Thursday night Twitter was a mess! All thanks to Lasizwe, who was on the trends list after he got called out by American internet sensation Jay Versace for allegedly copying his concepts on video skits.

First of all, Mzansi, we don't blame you for sitting this one out.

Seriously, the last time (2016) we were dragged by American Twitter we almost didn't make it out alive. Plus they said we were all tweeting from one computer, with internet they donated. Then they came for our weaves, which they said were so hard, they could be bullet proof. Yeah it was hard. So we understand fully.

But on Thursday, as South Africans were minding their own business on Twitter, Lasizwe posted a video skit, as he often does.

He was blissfully ignored by most people until Jay accused him of copying everything he does!

Now, long as you're on the net, you've probably used a Jay Versace meme or gif. The 20-year-old has been dubbed comedic genius and is loved by Hollywood stars for his videos. Basically. He's a big deal.

He called Lasizwe out: