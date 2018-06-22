#LTDWS IN MEMES | 'Bobo is a total fave! An entire mood' - Twitter
Everyone who has heard of or seen Bobo's videos is probably a fan of the young man and when Somizi said he was going to have him on his reality show, Twitter was ecstatic!
The popular reality show is a firm fave on Thursday nights but last night was really all about Bobo.
If you know him, then you understand why.
iSlay Queen sifikile! Are you ready for #LTDWSomizi tonight? pic.twitter.com/KeEV6UiQL7— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 21, 2018
Because Somizi revealed last week that Bobo would be on the show, two seconds into it and we were all there like...
Waiting for "slay queen" #bobsmbele like...#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/j7JzOBTclN— Lesego Nko (@SegoNose) June 21, 2018
Bobo is a ray of sunshine whose video clips on the internet have won him a lot of fans including Somizi.
Here's one video that went viral.
Bambani Abantu Benu iSlay Queen Ses'fikile..... Kuzoshuba Bo Gurrl Kuzoshuba.... I Love This Child Though 💗💗🌈🌈 Bobo @somizi @Mzansimagic #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/avikuuWyoi— Dalton The Chef (@LeboMashia) June 21, 2018
All tweeps could say was how cool Bobo was and he was a highlight for many.
@somizi you just made my night, seeing Bobo on my TV screen is the highlight of the show. 😁❤#LTDWSomizi— LaKhoza (@Lelo_Coza) June 21, 2018
Bobo is an entire MOOD guyzini.. love this slay queen #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/7xXIxbI189— You are awesome, thats why I (@LessyJantjie) June 21, 2018
May God Keep @somizi For He Do The Best To See People Make It In Life. He Just Said He Will Pay Bobo's Varsity Fees Once He's Done With Matric 🌈🌈💗💗May God Richly Bless You Somgaga #LTDWSOMIZI— Dalton The Chef (@LeboMashia) June 21, 2018
In other news, Somizi also revealed that he bought a house in Zimbali and immediately had tweeps wondering why their ancestors don't like them like that.
However he also inspired many to work hard.
The memes were hilarious.
#LTDWSomizi Somizi bought a house in Durban last season, now he's buying another one in Zimbali, I don't know what I'm doing wrong but my ancestors seems to not know me pic.twitter.com/oc8cQQ5JMU— Monna ke Selepe (@kulanicool) June 21, 2018
#LTDWSOMIZI— Olwethu🌱🍀 (@OlwethuMakopeni) June 21, 2018
I woke up in Zimbali pic.twitter.com/cwtOB0yiS9
Maybe we all should really give our ancestors champagne. It seems to be working out great for Somizi.
Well done on the new property!