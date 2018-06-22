'Oh Petronella! What have you done?' asks Twitter as she lands in hot water
Okay, let's just all be honest with ourselves. We knew that The Queen's Petronella's love for money would one day land her in trouble, right? Right.
Well, it has happened and Patty gave one of the most impressive performances on the show.
What happened?
Petronella, ever the opportunity seeker, was looking for a way to get rich fast. So when approached by a man, Mathousand, who promised to make her a millionaire, best believe she was not going to let that chance go.
Side note: Why would you trust a guy called Mathousand with R100k though?
There was a problem though. Our girl didn't have enough money to join the scheme.
So she went and stole R100k from TGOM.
This was all good until it was revealed on last night's episode that uhm, the "get rich scheme," guy was nowhere to be found.
Kwa phela konke uk'phapha!
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Patronella is now living in fear after stealing Gracious' money and losing it to a con man... pic.twitter.com/0FxooTSLVw— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) June 21, 2018
Twitter felt sorry for Patty because they know TGOM doesn't play around when it comes to her guap. But, it was Patty's plea to her husband to help her that left them rolling on the floor with laughter.
That "ndincende Jabulani" and "our days are numbered" scene was EVERYTHING!
Ah guys Petronella deserves an Oscar Award 📯 😂😂😂😂😂 Yhuuu Jabulani ndincede safa😂😂😂. Drama Queen of the Year!!! 👑😂😂😂👌👏 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kXFZUajPZ4— Sanele Malamlela☺❤ (@SaneleMalamlela) June 21, 2018
"Jabulani, our days our numbered!!" 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Kay :) (@Khanyii_P) June 21, 2018
First she said the dream house will be in her name, now that bezofa uthi "our" days are numbered! Petronella aka lunganga bethuna
👏👏😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/s0l0xlzLVb
Petronella ke special case #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZOCQVErJ89— michelle gale (@shosho_gale) June 21, 2018
Greed Is a Huge problem.. Petronella was Ayt Until She Became Too Greedy 😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vCIU21ddLR— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) June 21, 2018
I can't😂😂😂😂😂😂 Jabulani and Petronella #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EYmrsr22dr— Mbali'enhle🌹💕 (@Mbalie_Nanah) June 21, 2018
Petronella o Dramatic hle 😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gj6mUwSPnI— Thakgudi Matla (@Bantusmom) June 21, 2018
It was also so cute to see that after Mjekejeke gave Petronella a piece of his mind, he still showed her how good of a husband he is. Twitter gave him his due props.
Mare Mjekejeke Ke Husband Goals Shem 🙌🏾#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xgV7t3QkLY— Atlegang (@butatliruns) June 21, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Mathousand gone!!! Mjekejeke is a good husband👏👏👏👏👏👊✌💪 pic.twitter.com/ImVyIyA8Sm— Chosen Bemused (@chosenbemused) June 21, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Mjekejeke wa batho ke stress feela. Dying for 100k he has never seen or touched in his life. pic.twitter.com/Eb245Wyqtb— Mabafokeng 🇿🇦lehoana (@maphoka_mokutle) June 21, 2018