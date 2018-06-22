TshisaLIVE

'Oh Petronella! What have you done?' asks Twitter as she lands in hot water

22 June 2018 - 09:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Queen's Petronella loves her money and it was bound to get her in trouble at some point.
Image: Via Twitter

Okay, let's just all be honest with ourselves. We knew that The Queen's Petronella's love for money would one day land her in trouble, right? Right.

Well, it has happened and Patty gave one of the most impressive performances on the show.

What happened?

Petronella, ever the opportunity seeker, was looking for a way to get rich fast. So when approached by a man, Mathousand, who promised to make her a millionaire, best believe she was not going to let that chance go.

Side note: Why would you trust a guy called Mathousand with R100k though?

There was a problem though. Our girl didn't have enough money to join the scheme.

So she went and stole R100k from TGOM.

This was all good until it was revealed on last night's episode that uhm, the "get rich scheme," guy was nowhere to be found.

Kwa phela konke uk'phapha!

Twitter felt sorry for Patty because they know TGOM doesn't play around when it comes to her guap. But, it was Patty's plea to her husband to help her that left them rolling on the floor with laughter.

That "ndincende Jabulani" and "our days are numbered" scene was EVERYTHING!

It was also so cute to see that after Mjekejeke gave Petronella a piece of his mind, he still showed her how good of a husband he is. Twitter gave him his due props.

