Polygamist Musa wants a 'whole nation' of kids

Uthando Nes'thembu reality star Musa Mseleku may already have 10 children, but the man says he has plans to have "a whole nation"...or at least 10 more.

The star recently relaunched his book Life and Polygamy, detailing his experiences and lessons living with four wives and a large family, and told TshisaLIVE that his goal was to create his own nation.

"I want to have a nation of my own. A whole nation. I don't know if I will achieve that. Even 20 is fine, that is my prayer. It may seem a lot to people but everyone has a different vision."

He said that he originally wrote the book because there were a lot of misconceptions about polygamy and dudes were doing it for the wrong reasons.

"There was no proper education. It should not be used for bad intentions or subject women to hardships or punishment," he added.

The book inspired the hit reality show and, GOOD NEWS, FAM, Musa confirmed that the series will be returning to screens in a few months.

You know what that means, neh? We're finally going to find out the drama around him possibly taking a fifth wife and if MaKhumalo will ever conceive?