Slain US rapper XXXTentaction missed out on being a dad

A sonogram posted to his social media pages confirmed that the rapper had left his family "one last gift"

22 June 2018 - 11:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a suspected robbery on Monday, but was apparently going to be a dad.
Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a suspected robbery on Monday, but was apparently going to be a dad.
Image: Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

Just days after Jahseh "XXXTentaction" Onfroy was gunned down in an alleged robbery on Monday, his mother has revealed that the US rapper was expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

An account on Instagram seemingly belonging to his mother Cleopatra Bernard made the revelation on Thursday, posting a picture of a sonogram.

In the caption she said that the rapper had "left us a final gift."

baby jah 🖤 #longlivejahseh

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on

According to a source speaking to People US, the baby is XXXTentacion’s, although it is unclear if he knew his girlfriend was pregnant before he was shot.

Meanwhile one man has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting. Police confirmed that 22-year-old convicted car thief Dedrick Williams was taken to Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder, driving without a license and violation of probation. 

The late rapper broke Spotify streaming records this week as fans poured onto the music service to listen to his music in tribute.

