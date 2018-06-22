TshisaLIVE

Spikiri: I miss Senyaka every day, I worry who may be next

22 June 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Spikiri says he misses his friend Senyaka.
It's been over three years since music star Senyaka Kekana died in a Vereeniging hospital, and his bestie Spikiri still thinks about their last moments together with tears in his eyes.

The star will join other big names like Kamazu, Mzekezeke and Jairus (remember them?) in paying tribute to the late Kwaito star at A Night of Kwaito Moruti With waTsotsi’s Friends on August 31 at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.

It promises to be an emotional night for Spikiri, who told TshisaLIVE he missed his friend.

"It is a beautiful opportunity because I am doing it for Senyaka. I worked with his since the 80s and I miss him alot. He was always happy and cracking jokes. I wish he was still here, I miss him so much."

Spikiri said the last time he was with Senyaka, the pair were just chilling and having a good time. A few days later the star was taken to hospital complaining of sinuses and feeling sick. He would die two weeks after being admitted.

"He was so happy. I didn't see him when he was sick and during his last few days but I will always remember that moment." 

After burying several of his close friends, including Tsekeleke and Mandoza, Spikiri said he asked himself who could possibly be next?

"We are losing so many friends. Today you get a phone call, and tomorrow you are burying them. We just have to be grateful for every day."

But he isn't concerned it could be him.

"I don't even want to think about that. I still have to raise my children. God has told me that it is not now. I am not ready to go."

