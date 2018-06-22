'Who dat?' - Lil Kim blue ticking Nicki Minaj is the spiciest thing ever
Lil Kim is P.E.T.T.Y. when it comes to the female rap beef, saying in an interview that she doesn't know who Nicki Minaj is.
The two rappers have BEEN fighting, but with Cardi B on the block, the attention has shifted to possible beef between Nicki and Cardi.
Lil Kim has been sitting on the sidelines but made her play this week when she was asked if she was #TeamNicki or #TeamCardi.
Her response had more spice than a curry shop. Cava.
Interviewer: What do you make of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
Lil Kim: Cardi is my girl. I don't know the other one. Cardi is my girl and so I am so excited for my girl, Cardi. I can't wait for her to have the baby. I love you, Cardi!
Dala what you must, the streets were filled with reaction to the clip as they went to war over whether sis was being disrespectful or leadership.
We just grabbed the popcorn and watched the comments fly...
Lil kim having a mariah moment being asked about nicki minaj pic.twitter.com/wJ3oYLnnas— Nicoleeeee 🙃 (@prettysoullllll) June 22, 2018
LOL! Lil Kim is so petty 😂😂😂 go pay your mortgage Kim.— Mandla Mngomezulu 🌈 (@_MandlaM) June 22, 2018
Remy Ma and Lil Kim need to stop trying to recruit Cardi B in their jealous hate ok nicki minaj. Cardi is about making her shmoney she has no time for their childish mess and hating on the pretty girl!!! pic.twitter.com/32XiVn0bvb— CHERRY, BABY (@SherryLHoward) June 22, 2018
Nikki dedicated her whole life to being Lil kim 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KLtR8FYtQw— Beehive24/7🌟👑🐝🍯🍯🍯✌💅 (@Beehive247Yadig) June 22, 2018
Ugh lil Kim is so iconic it’s not even up for debate pic.twitter.com/kP59L73J6X— APES**T 🦍 (@QueenYonceeee) June 21, 2018
Lil Kim wants any new girl to win in the hip hop industry because she know she can’t take Nicki Minaj down by herself pic.twitter.com/59lNJkzysB— TZA (@Twonesterr) June 21, 2018
That shit is so funny lmao she hyped Reminisce up so bad but that flopped. It got her a BET award and she won’t let the girls forget it pic.twitter.com/PBU7Kw1MbQ— TZA (@Twonesterr) June 21, 2018
The beef between Nicki and Lil Kim got real heated when they traded verbal blows during concerts in 2010, but may even date back to Nicki's 2007 mixtape that looked hella close to one that Lil Kim had done nearly ten years earlier.
Needless to say, it's BEEN a mess and we're not sure this beef is ever going to be put in the freezer.