Dying to know which celeb Nyalleng Thibedi is crushing on?
While Nyalleng Thibedi's Uzalo character, Zekhethelo, has catapulted her into being a household name, the actress behind the much-loved character is still new to the entertainment world.
Even though her career began over five years ago, there are a lot of things her fans still don't know about the relatively chilled actress.
However, also noting with gratitude the increasing number of her fans, she had a quick chat with TshisaLIVE where she answered 12 totally random questions, that will leave you feeling like you know her way better.
If you are a core fan, you will definitely have a conversation starter after after reading this!
Are you scared of flying?
No
Winter or Summer?
Summer.
Celebrity crush?
*LOL* That guy from Empire , he plays Andre, I think his real name is Trai Byers. His girlfriend is so lucky...
What is your biggest or weirdest fear?
Oh gosh this is tricky... yho! I'm always afraid to say this because I feel that people will use it against me. I have a fear for a certain animal, let's leave it there.
Do you consider Mayonnaise and baked beans a salad?
Yes... absolutely. I grew up on it... so yebo!
If you could invite any three people for dinner, who would you invite?
Well... my mom, my sister and my son
What is your fave item in your closet?
Ahhhhh! My cat suits... I love it so much... It helps me wake up in the morning that's how deep this relationship is *LOL* I have one for everyday.
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
I like to start my day on spiritual level, so I put on whatever podcast I have of something that will connect me with my creator.
If you woke up as a crayon, what colour would you be?
Yellow.
If you could change your name, what would be your new name?
I wouldn't change my name because my grandmother gave it to me. So I keep this name to honour my grandmother.
The best part about being Nyalleng is?
Being a mommy.
If God was willing to answer one question and was willing to give you the absolute truth, what would you ask him?
Why am I not married?