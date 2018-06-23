Dying to know which celeb Nyalleng Thibedi is crushing on?

While Nyalleng Thibedi's Uzalo character, Zekhethelo, has catapulted her into being a household name, the actress behind the much-loved character is still new to the entertainment world.

Even though her career began over five years ago, there are a lot of things her fans still don't know about the relatively chilled actress.

However, also noting with gratitude the increasing number of her fans, she had a quick chat with TshisaLIVE where she answered 12 totally random questions, that will leave you feeling like you know her way better.

If you are a core fan, you will definitely have a conversation starter after after reading this!

Are you scared of flying?

No

Winter or Summer?

Summer.

Celebrity crush?

*LOL* That guy from Empire , he plays Andre, I think his real name is Trai Byers. His girlfriend is so lucky...