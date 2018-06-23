Itu labels Sbahle the 'love of his life'

After months of ducking and diving those relationship questions, Itumeleng Khune and Sbahle Mpisane have definitely come out of their shells.

It is also clear that they're both completely besotted, and can't hide that anymore.

"Happy 25th Birthday to a living breathing angel & the love of my life, my gym partner, a hardworker and my everything @sbahle_mpisane."

Fans praised Itu for gushing over his girl, and labelled them couple goals on steroids.

Itu also shared the most beautiful picture collage of Sbahle: