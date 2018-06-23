TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick pens heartfelt letter to his son

23 June 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Riky Rick is a doting dad.
Riky Rick is a doting dad.
Image: Via Instagram

Becoming a father has taught Riky Rick invaluable lessons like the importance of giving his children his love and time. 

In a heartwarming letter penned to his son, Riky revealed how he was scared about fatherhood, but looking back he realises he was scared about all the stuff that didn't really matter. 

"I don’t think anything could’ve prepared me for fatherhood. I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to provide for you, put a decent roof over your head or buy you new sneakers.

As time went on it hit me that none of those things matter as much as spending time together; laughing with you, dancing like Michael Jackson or building castles with the mud outside."

Riky reflected on his own childhood, and how his dad was a good man but in hindsight was focused on chasing money. 

"My father was a good man but I wish he could’ve been allowed the space not to have to chase money his whole life, I wish I could’ve told him, 'papa all I need is you.'"  

Riky thanked his son for choosing him and for making a "scared young man into a proud father". 

Nyalleng won't fall into the trap that celebs must 'slay' all the time

"You know, you'll be going to your Shoprite to buy food and people will expect you to be slaying or whatever, I'm not about that life.You know, ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA: I sacrificed everything for love

The Mega says that he can now 'big up' DJ Zinhle for being a great mom.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Shashi Naidoo’s house under guard after Gaza outcry 'death threats'

Shashi fears for her life amidst death threats over comments she made about Gaza on social media.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA 'still in love' with DJ Zinhle but the focus is co-parenting... for now TshisaLIVE
  2. Hol' up? Did Cassper Nyovest just say AKA provoked him... again? TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi has 'pretty much lost all' her endorsement deals over Gaza "sh*thole' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper flew economy for 'first time in 3 years' - upgrade was R100k! TshisaLIVE
  5. #LTDWS IN MEMES | 'Bobo is a total fave! An entire mood' - Twitter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X