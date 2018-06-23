Roxy Burger on the challenges of balancing motherhood & her career

Even though welcoming her daughter, Adrienne has been her greatest blessing in life, the journey of motherhood hasn't been a walk in the park.

Opening up about the "not so glamourous side" of being a mom, Roxy said she was struggling to balance being a mom and her career.

"I manage to wash my hair maybe twice a week, dry-shampoo is my best friend, I’m getting limited sleep, my belly is still flabby AF, my boobs are riddled with stretch-marks and if I’m completely honest I’m struggling to balance work and mom life. It’s tough. The reason I’m sharing this? Because it’s an honest reflection of motherhood and my current life."

Roxy joined thousands of high profile personalities in sharing an honest snapshot of their lives behind closed doors as part of the #TheGramSham trend which took over social media last week.