Booty & Bragga: It's a 'yes, please' to Nadia's Dubai slayage!

We all know our Mzansi celebs "work hard and play harder" and Nadia Nakai is outchea showing the world that she's slaying the whole game!

Fam, the rapper popped up with a Dubai check in on our timelines and wow, we were melting just looking at her snaps.

Also, isn't it just inspiring to see people chasing the sun and the summer... I mean because we outchea heating up them hot water bottles *insert freezing in SA*

Just see the flames that is Nadia Nakai in this silver bikini, it might even warm you up.