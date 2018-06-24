DJ Zinhle isn't a fan of labels and being called 'rubbish' ticks her off
Y'all just don't listen, neh?
How many times has DJ Zinhle told y'all she not about the labels life? You know the DJ detests label and yet y'all don't listen.
Zinhle made it abundantly clear last year after some meter taxi driver decided to call Kairo "yellowbone". The DJ was not impressed at all and called him out.
It seemed at the time that everyone had got the message, but the DJ was left in shook again this week after a comedian labelled her "rubbish".
In a video clip, which seems to be an attempt by the comedian to bring attention to his upcoming comedy show, Tumi called Zinhle "rubbish" for allegedly taking AKA back.
While both AKA and Zinhle have confirmed that they are only co-parenting as opposed to dating, it seemed the comedian wasn't going to be put off telling Zinhle "where to get off".
Watch the video below:
First of all, that is rude AF.
Secondly, even DJ Zinhle couldn't believe that she has been called a whole "rubbish". She was shook!
She got her Twitter fingers all warmed up but later deleted her reaction saying she would much rather focus on her book.
But as you know, nothing is ever truly gone on these social media streets.
Deleted that tweet, let me rather focus on my book.— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #RockaXDJZinhle (@DJZinhle) June 19, 2018
Now, if only y'all would get the message...