TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle isn't a fan of labels and being called 'rubbish' ticks her off

24 June 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Zinhle is not a fan of labels.
DJ Zinhle is not a fan of labels.
Image: Via Instagram

Y'all just don't listen, neh?

How many times has DJ Zinhle told y'all she not about the labels life? You know the DJ detests label and yet y'all don't listen.

Zinhle made it abundantly clear last year after some meter taxi driver decided to call Kairo "yellowbone". The DJ was not impressed at all and called him out.

It seemed at the time that everyone had got the message, but the DJ was left in shook again this week after a comedian labelled her "rubbish".

In a video clip, which seems to be an attempt by the comedian to bring attention to his upcoming comedy show, Tumi called Zinhle "rubbish" for allegedly taking AKA back.

While both AKA and Zinhle have confirmed that they are only co-parenting as opposed to dating, it seemed the comedian wasn't going to be put off telling Zinhle "where to get off".

Watch the video below:

First of all, that is rude AF.

Secondly, even DJ Zinhle couldn't believe that she has been called a whole "rubbish". She was shook! 

She got her Twitter fingers all warmed up but later deleted her reaction saying she would much rather focus on her book.

But as you know, nothing is ever truly gone on these social media streets.

Now, if only y'all would get the message...

Musa on joining politics: I want to start foundations not political parties

Keep the ballot paper, Musa is happy just doing his bit as a normal citizen.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on Simba crash sentencing: Now we have closure

Although nothing will bring his best friend Simba back, Jonathan says the 10-year sentence will bring closure.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Jay Anstey's talks about fighting for her spot in Mzansi's showbiz world

Jay Anstey is passionate about telling authentic SA stories.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

SNAPS | Sbahle & Itu's anniversary has us demanding a wedding date

We almost thought Sbahle and Itu were announcing that the goalie had finally put a ring on it, but uhm... false alarm.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper flew economy for 'first time in 3 years' - upgrade was R100k! TshisaLIVE
  2. #LTDWS IN MEMES | 'Bobo is a total fave! An entire mood' - Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. HOLD UP! Black Coffee wants to build a whole neighbourhood TshisaLIVE
  4. Lasizwe gets dragged by US Twitter & Mzansi sits this one out! TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA 'still in love' with DJ Zinhle but the focus is co-parenting... for now TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X