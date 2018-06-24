TshisaLIVE

Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash

24 June 2018 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kim Kardashian caused an outcry when she rocked up at the MTV Movie and TV Awards sporting braids.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Kim K once again got the internet talking this week, even drawing reaction from American-based SA singer Lindiwe Suttle.

The star, who is also the daughter of popular local TV host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, took to social media after Kim made a mess on social media by wearing braids to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The mob were screaming "cultural appropriation" at volume 100.

Lindiwe jumped on social media to question the hype and asked what cultural appropriation really meant when she often wore clothing or styles from other cultures.

"So Kim Kardashian's braids are cultural appropriation of our culture? What’s it when black girls wear weaves? Are they trying to be white? Discuss, debate. I’ve worn the “whitest” looking wigs before, I’ve worn native American fashion as a trend but I’m a minority. Is that okay cause I am a minority appropriating a minority culture?"

Some of her followers, including former Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge, shared the view that cultural appropriating had to do with relegating culturally important objects to "exotic" or fashionable pieces by the dominant culture.

Lindiwe questioned whether she was still guilty if she wore native American gear, and then labelled Kim K a "PR genius" for getting people talking.

"I love wearing native American clothing and jewelry. Is that okay because I’m a minority too? Kim is smart she was already in hot water for her Instagram braids and did it again. We can say what we want to say, she’s PR genius. People are talking"

She also questioned why women were still wearing amaWeave and assimilating other cultures in 2018.

"Haven’t we moved on now? Why are we still wearing weaves? Personally for me it was my ruined relaxed hair couldn’t withstand an hour performance without looking jacked up. Now that I’m natural, I wonder why I didn’t think of this earlier. I’m so proud of my natural hair. Why are we still trying to assimilate?"

