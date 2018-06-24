Skolopad on breaking free from her insecurities

TshisaLIVE

24 June 2018 - 07:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Skolopad opens up about some of her insecurities.
Image: Via Skolopad Instagram

Even though Skolopad comes across as carefree, wild and lives life on her terms - she has also been plagued by insecurities for almost her entire life. 

During a recent interview on Phat Joe's Moja Love show, Skolopad spoke out for the first time about the low self-esteem issues she developed after being stabbed on her face. 

The incident left a huge scar on her face, and for years Skolopad has been trying to hide it from the rest of the world. 

"Phat Joe was the first person to ask me about my scar and it was therapeutic to me and it makes me stronger. I feel relieved to talk about it. I had to cover up my scar with a lot of make up, but now I feel like there is a heavy burden off my shoulders," she told TshisaLIVE. 

Skolopad was stabbed years ago allegedly by a group of jealous girls after a night of partying. 

She added that after speaking out about the incident on television, she feels more comfortable with herself. 

"I have learnt to accept and appreciate myself more," she said.

Skolopad, who has avoided taking pictures of the left side of her face, said she now feels like she can face the world. 

