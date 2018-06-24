SNAPS | Fulu & Miza 'tied the knot' & it was beautiful!

Imagine finding out that not only is your crush in a relationship but she's apparently tied the knot... That is the sad story of actress Fulu Mugovhani's crushes.

But they were not the only ones who were surprised, we all were!

The actress is apparently off the market now after tying the knot traditionally with her bae Miza, real name Itumeleng Modibedi.

Pictures of the pair surfaced at what looked like a traditional wedding. The pair has managed to keep their romance under wraps, so their wedding came as a shock to many.

"Thank you @wandabaloyifor coming!! Meant so much to Tumi and I both❤️ love your heart," Fulu said to singer Wanda, who shared a lovely picture with the couple.