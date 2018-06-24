TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Fulu & Miza 'tied the knot' & it was beautiful!

24 June 2018 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fulu Mugovhani apparently tied the knot traditionally over the weekend.
Image: Via Instagram/Fulu Mugovhani

Imagine finding out that not only is your crush in a relationship but she's apparently tied the knot... That is the sad story of actress Fulu Mugovhani's crushes.

But they were not the only ones who were surprised, we all were!

The actress is apparently off the market now after tying the knot traditionally with her bae Miza, real name Itumeleng Modibedi.

Pictures of the pair surfaced at what looked like a traditional wedding. The pair has managed to keep their romance under wraps, so their wedding came as a shock to many.

"Thank you @wandabaloyifor coming!! Meant so much to Tumi and I both❤️ love your heart," Fulu said to singer Wanda, who shared a lovely picture with the couple.

What a beautiful union ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Wanda Baloyi aka Queen Choco (@wandabaloyi) on

He did the right thing and put a ring on it!

The beginning of my forever!

A post shared by MIZA (@miza_thedj) on

Fulu was the most beautiful bride we've seen in ages, fam. Just look at that!

To be loved 🙏🏾

A post shared by Fulu Mugovhani (@fulu_mugovhani) on

Miza in that Seanamarena is a dream!

Ke lo lata le lomo laka 🐂🐂

A post shared by MIZA (@miza_thedj) on

Congratulations, guys!

