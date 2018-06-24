WATCH: What it was like recording #TouchMyBlood with AKA
24 June 2018 - 11:59
It's been a week since Touch My Blood hit the streets and shut down the game and now that the hangover is subsiding the Mega has dropped a documentary showing how it was all recorded.
The documentary takes us all the way from Sun City to deep in the studio as AKA and the boys put the pieces together to make the album.
Some of the peeps to look out for are JR, Okmalumkoolkat, Yanga and Kairo.
"It was about making music with friends and family...It just kind of happened like that. This album was made by my entire circle of friends and family."
But one of our favourite parts is when the camera shows Kairo waving at her dad through the glass in the recording booth.
Check out the full the documentary: