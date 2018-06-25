TshisaLIVE

D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports

25 June 2018 - 09:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow are mourning the death of their 13-months son, who died in a drowning accident according to reports.
D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow are mourning the death of their 13-months son, who died in a drowning accident according to reports.
Image: Via Instagram

Nigerian star D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow are mourning the death of their 13-months-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, who died in an apparent drowning accident on Sunday June 24, according to reports.

According to Pulse Nigeria the incident happened on Sunday at D'banj's Ikoyi residence. 

D'banj and Lineo tied the knot in 2016 and had their son soon after. Daniel's death comes just after his one-year-old birthday party which was held in May.

The Fall In Love hitmaker is currently in America for the BET Awards and posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the heartbreaking caption.

"Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

The news of the child's death left many in shock and has seen many reach out to the star and his wife.

@iambangalee our prayers are with you. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by Yemi Alade (@yemialade) on

Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch

Robert Marawa still has a copy of the contract offered to him by Tbo Touch.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Marc Lottering's new gig: No one is safe, not even Ashwin Willemse

Marc is coming for everyone.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Jay Anstey doesn't mind being excluded from the 'VIP' celeb club

"I'm like one of the most normal people you'll ever meet. I don't see myself as a celebrity so I don't live like one," said Jay Anstey.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skolopad on breaking free from her insecurities

Skolopad has been concious of the scar on her face that she sustained after she was stabbed.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash TshisaLIVE
  2. Does AKA want more kids? Is he single? Here's the tea, fam TshisaLIVE
  3. Itu labels Sbahle the 'love of his life' TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper flew economy for 'first time in 3 years' - upgrade was R100k! TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle isn't a fan of labels and being called 'rubbish' ticks her off TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X