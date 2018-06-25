D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports
Nigerian star D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow are mourning the death of their 13-months-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, who died in an apparent drowning accident on Sunday June 24, according to reports.
According to Pulse Nigeria the incident happened on Sunday at D'banj's Ikoyi residence.
D'banj and Lineo tied the knot in 2016 and had their son soon after. Daniel's death comes just after his one-year-old birthday party which was held in May.
The Fall In Love hitmaker is currently in America for the BET Awards and posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the heartbreaking caption.
"Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."
The news of the child's death left many in shock and has seen many reach out to the star and his wife.
The Moment @iam_Davido was announced the winner of the Best international act at the #betawards #betawards2018 .. he also gave condolences to Dbanj.. what a man, Africa to the world, Nigeria to the world pic.twitter.com/mRAOzUeJfy— Blondie (@glitzy_cynthia) June 25, 2018
I can't inmagine what Dbanj and his wife must be going through. Prayers to him and his family.🙏🏾💔💔💔💔— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) June 25, 2018
Heartfelt condolences to Dbanj and his family. Words can never be enough. Stay strong @iamdbanj 😕💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😥😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 https://t.co/ODGa1Gc1IN— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 24, 2018
Prayers for my boy @iambangalee and family for losing their 1 year old son who drowned in home swimming pool yesterday 💔 #dbanj— 50degrees (@OskidoIBelieve) June 25, 2018
May this young soul Rest In Peace.
