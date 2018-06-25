TshisaLIVE

Ed Sheeran is heading to South Africa

25 June 2018 - 08:13 By Jessica Levitt
Ed Sheeran is heading to SA in 2019.
Ed Sheeran is heading to SA in 2019.
Image: Supplied

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans. The crooner has confirmed that he will take part in his first ever tour in SA in March 2019.

His third studio album has sold over 15-million copies across the globe and some of his big hits include Shape of You, Galway and Perfect.

And come 2019, you get to have a taste of Ed when he performs at FNB Stadium on March 23 and Cape Town Stadium on March 27.

That's a lot of time to save coins, fam. Also he's bound to safari. Which means stalking for us.

#Perfect

