Kelly Khumalo opens up about why she's afraid to say she's single

Kelly Khumalo has opened up about why she's found it difficult to tell people that she's currently single and how after everything she's been through as far as relationships are concerned, she's taking a different approach to love and dating.

Chatting to her friend and radio presenter Thami Dish on Touch HD, Kelly spoke about how she's annoyed by how many of the things that happened to her, happen to the best of us, but suddenly become taboo when she's in the picture.

"Everybody goes through things but somehow it becomes taboo when Kelly goes through it. You are even afraid to say 'I'm actually single' because everyone is gonna think 'Kelly you have it all. You are beautiful, you are talented.' and I'm like 'uh ah.'"

Kelly explained that based on past experiences she would need to be totally aware of who she is and who she's going to date before it actually becomes real.

"It annoys me because I'm a normal person, who has gone through difficulties as far as relationships are concerned. And I've decided to pull back and assess everything. I'm at the point where I can't just walk into a relationship. I need to be aware of who I am and who I am with before I can decide that his is what I want."