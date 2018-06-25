Kelly Khumalo opens up about why she's afraid to say she's single
Kelly Khumalo has opened up about why she's found it difficult to tell people that she's currently single and how after everything she's been through as far as relationships are concerned, she's taking a different approach to love and dating.
Chatting to her friend and radio presenter Thami Dish on Touch HD, Kelly spoke about how she's annoyed by how many of the things that happened to her, happen to the best of us, but suddenly become taboo when she's in the picture.
"Everybody goes through things but somehow it becomes taboo when Kelly goes through it. You are even afraid to say 'I'm actually single' because everyone is gonna think 'Kelly you have it all. You are beautiful, you are talented.' and I'm like 'uh ah.'"
Kelly explained that based on past experiences she would need to be totally aware of who she is and who she's going to date before it actually becomes real.
"It annoys me because I'm a normal person, who has gone through difficulties as far as relationships are concerned. And I've decided to pull back and assess everything. I'm at the point where I can't just walk into a relationship. I need to be aware of who I am and who I am with before I can decide that his is what I want."
Kelly joked that she would require six months bank statements and proof of residence, psychometric test before going ahead with a relationship.
She said one of the most important things she's looking for is clarity on where a man is spiritually.
"Now it's no longer about who wants me, it's about who I want, which has changed the whole relationship, love and dating game for me because I will not let you into my space unless I want you."
Kelly is also finalising her album, which she said will not be a gospel album, but her first single will talk about how God has pulled her through the most difficult times.
"Jehovah is about how God has been with me through everything. When people tried to bury me and tried to make sure that I never see the next day. But somehow God was with me through it all and I've pulled through because of him."
Kelly said her new album will be dropping at the end of July.