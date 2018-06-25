Marc Lottering's new gig: No one is safe, not even Ashwin Willemse

Comedian Marc Lottering has been making us giggle and (almost) wet our pants with jokes about current affairs for years and the star is heading to Joburg again next month to joke about his life and the storm around Ashwin Willemse.

Ashwin has been trending more than AKA's rants lately after he walked off the set of a SuperSport show live on TV last month.

While Ashwin has yet to break his silence on the matter, Marc told TshisaLIVE that the incident would form part of the material for his upcoming stand-up comedy show Lottering at The Lyric at Gold Reef City on the July 8.

"The show is on the only day that there is no World Cup soccer. I talk about stuff that has been going on in the world, about my life. I talk about my friend Ashwin Willemse. It is very interesting because a lot of people are upset about a lot of stuff (around the incident). One thing that upset me about it was the fact that I realised on Facebook how many people couldn't spell "quota". I am going to talk a bit about how that annoyed me."