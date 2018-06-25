Nicole Nyaba on making her own cash & social media hate affecting her fam

Nicole Nyaba has found herself hogging headlines and trending across social media a lot since 2017, however, it hasn't always been for the best reasons and she admitted that it sometimes hurts, particularly when her family is affected.

Nicole, a model and club hostess, became the focus of media and social media after she was accused of being rapper AKA's side-chick. The model has also been tagged a slay queen and she explained to Carpo on Touch HD how that has affected her family.

"I chill with my friends, smoke a J, laugh, until it gets to my mom and my dad. Then it's not a joke. Then it's something that really really hurts me," she said.

The model said she has freedom to do anything she wants to do because her family trusts her to make the right choices for her life. She said they know what she does and they understand it.

"I avoid social media or commenting. But it does hurt and the only time it hurts is when I see my mom or a family member of mine disappointed in me over the sh** that people say about me. Because what they know is what I tell them, what they know is that I host parties, I work in a club. I'm a model and they get it…"