SNAPS! Bonang partied her way to 31 and it was lit, obvs
Bonang Matheba has been gearing up for her birthday for forever now. From getting early gifts from her pals, to spoiling herself cause it's 'my birthday month,' B has BEEN on that champagne high.
And obvs, when she and her squad let Mzansi know that the queen would be celebrating at Taboo nightclub, we all know it was going to be lit.
#B31 dominated our timelines as we got flashes of champagne, balloons, crackers and B and her squad dressed up for the big event.
The next day B's mamma planned a special something for her daughter and B was looking fresh, ready for round 2.
Thank you Mom. Sunday chill with family for my birthday celebration. Family first! 🙇🏽♀️🙇🏽♀️❤❤❤ #B31 #BonangTurns31 #beingbonang #love #thequeen #wcw #birthday #beingbonang #bonang #queenb #bonangparty #goals #distractionbybonang #family #bonangfordistraction #bforce #sundaychill #sunday #wcw #bonangfordistraction #bonangmatheba #queenb #distractionbybonang #party #wcw #bonangfordistraction #friendshipgoals
Thirty-one years of Bonang!
May she be blessed with more guap and champagne, daaarling.