Twitter refuses to let Abomama's Dora die

25 June 2018 - 10:47 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Unati Guma has stolen viewer's hearts on Abomama.
At the beginning of every television series that features popular faces like Khanyi Mbau and legends like Joyce Skefu, it is not easy for a newcomer to stand out.  But that is exactly what Abomama Bemthandazo's Unati Guama aka Dora has done and now Twitter won't let her die.

The drama, which revolves around the four church women and stokvel group who ran into some illegal guap that sent their lives spinning, has kept viewers glued to their TVs on Sunday evenings.

One of the four leading ladies, Dora, has been a particular fave in the series and has featured almost every week on the trends list on Twitter because of her consistently amazing performances.

So, when she decided in last night's episode that she was going to take her own life, it was hard for Twitter to watch. There was a quick consensus that the viewers don't want Dora to die.

Dora's hubby, Boris, also impressed viewers with his decision to want to go to either heaven or hell with his wife. Twitter thinks he's the real #HusbandGoals

And in all honesty, Dora has truly been a star in that series!

