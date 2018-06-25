Twitter refuses to let Abomama's Dora die
At the beginning of every television series that features popular faces like Khanyi Mbau and legends like Joyce Skefu, it is not easy for a newcomer to stand out. But that is exactly what Abomama Bemthandazo's Unati Guama aka Dora has done and now Twitter won't let her die.
The drama, which revolves around the four church women and stokvel group who ran into some illegal guap that sent their lives spinning, has kept viewers glued to their TVs on Sunday evenings.
One of the four leading ladies, Dora, has been a particular fave in the series and has featured almost every week on the trends list on Twitter because of her consistently amazing performances.
So, when she decided in last night's episode that she was going to take her own life, it was hard for Twitter to watch. There was a quick consensus that the viewers don't want Dora to die.
Hayini guys 🙍 Y'all are going on as if they've said the season is over..🙅 For all we know Dora was just closing her eyes thinking bout her confession... Phela the show won't be the same without her yaz 🙈😮😔 #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/wIImxxBRXz— MmLoza ✨👅👌💯😘😍 (@Loza_Takalo) June 24, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— SHASHI🌹 (@shashi_ashley) June 24, 2018
Hayi Dora.. Can she please be saved🙆🏽😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8W9gYV2mCp
#AbomamaMzansi Dora can't just can't die on us pic.twitter.com/DZ78cIH8mQ— DEEP HOUSE ADDICT (@luya_james) June 24, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— 🇿🇦Aries Dude🌈 (@AB_Loyal) June 24, 2018
Rt if u gona miss Dora, if she commits suicide 😢 pic.twitter.com/Sh6Hqi76UZ
#AbomamaMzansi Ndiyamsizela u Dora bethuna....there's nothing worse than a guilty conscious pic.twitter.com/Hg7SDISuRi— Touch My Blood!!!! (@sbosherizer) June 24, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— 🇿🇦Aries Dude🌈 (@AB_Loyal) June 24, 2018
Someone stop Dora pic.twitter.com/KIBAbQuM5i
Dora's hubby, Boris, also impressed viewers with his decision to want to go to either heaven or hell with his wife. Twitter thinks he's the real #HusbandGoals
Guys where do they sell men like Dora's husband? 😭#AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/lTdystDuKh— 🌻🌻🌻 (@PreshTshivhi) June 24, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— sun.shine🌞 (@Zinhle69589744) June 24, 2018
Dora's husband is goals
He said he would go to hell with her,couple goals💗
Unlike others....... pic.twitter.com/PVUd5vYRwc
#AbomamaMzansi Boris is about to join Dora in hell😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1DkRyzX9JC— Tshilamatanda Mutsinda (@Mutsinda2) June 24, 2018
Dora's husband uyi rare breed I tell you.#AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/dEri7JB791— nhlanhla (@Nhlingo_Mahlipa) June 24, 2018
And in all honesty, Dora has truly been a star in that series!
Dora.... This is for you. You make #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/rtK2eF2eV0— Dumo Mahle Xulu (@dumo_xulu) June 24, 2018