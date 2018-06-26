Cardi B got married with no fancy dress, no make-up & no ring
Congratulatory messages are streaming in for Cardi B and her man Offset who got married... last year! Speculation about the couple getting secretly married started at the BET Awards when Offset took the mic and threw in "wife."
"I thank God, I thank my wife, and you should thank yours," the rapper said while accepting an award with the rest of Migos crew.
TMZ then produced a marriage certificate which appeared to show the couple got married nine months ago. Then Cardi herself confirmed it on Twitter and said the "wedding" was as low-key as can be.
Marriage certificate for cardi b and offset obtained by tmz!#CardiB #offset #culturecouture #culturist pic.twitter.com/WH66j8PDXH— The Culture (@thecultureisus) June 25, 2018
"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."
She said they decided to get married one morning.
"Was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!
"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!! Well now since you lil nosey f*cks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."