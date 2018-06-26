'Don't ever disrespect me' – 3 Emtee clapbacks that had the streets ringing

By now you know that Emtee has Twitter fingers more slippery than AKA's, so when the trolls came rolling in and throwing shade his way, the boy was ready with the ammo.

The star has been on his best behaviour of late, not responding much to the stream of hate that constantly floods his mentions. But something inside him snapped this week when he took on his haters head-on.

Like a Floyd Mayweather on the keyboard, he was weaving and jabbing until he delivered not one, but three hits.

Showdown at Vilakazi Street?

The trouble all started when someone rolled up and questioned his credentials. Emtee clapped back and soon the pair were quarter to making plans to settle their score on Vilakazi Street. Emtee later let it slide but was still super angry.