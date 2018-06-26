'Don't ever disrespect me' – 3 Emtee clapbacks that had the streets ringing
By now you know that Emtee has Twitter fingers more slippery than AKA's, so when the trolls came rolling in and throwing shade his way, the boy was ready with the ammo.
The star has been on his best behaviour of late, not responding much to the stream of hate that constantly floods his mentions. But something inside him snapped this week when he took on his haters head-on.
Like a Floyd Mayweather on the keyboard, he was weaving and jabbing until he delivered not one, but three hits.
Showdown at Vilakazi Street?
The trouble all started when someone rolled up and questioned his credentials. Emtee clapped back and soon the pair were quarter to making plans to settle their score on Vilakazi Street. Emtee later let it slide but was still super angry.
@corr3ct10n Ey look bra. DONT EVER DISRESPECT ME EVER AGAIN COZ IM FED UP WITH LOW LIVES DISRESPECTING ME KNOWING VERY WELL U JUST A TTWITTER RANDOM I DONT EVEN KNOW SO IF YOU LOOKIN TO DISRESPECT ME NEXT TIME START WITH UR MAMA HO.— Abangani (@EmteeSA) June 24, 2018
Am not scared bro... Whenever you at Soweto Orlando West Vilakazi Street hit me up so we finish this thing as man...— Corr3ct10n (@corr3ct10n) June 24, 2018
Nothing ... that’s the problem. I don’t have time to be dissed by someone who ain’t shit https://t.co/yC4FcNaTIp— Abangani (@EmteeSA) June 25, 2018
Your crew ain't sh*t!
Emtee's ATM crew are forever beefing with A-Reece's Wrecking Crew, with the streets always fighting over who is better. Word of warning: don't involve Emtee, unless you want to be told to go see your life.
Uyanya slima ndini. Hambani niyonyela le na lo flame wakho wama Simba. Futsek ! https://t.co/Iklj9qbS3Z— Abangani (@EmteeSA) June 24, 2018
Nothing!? 😳 Ey look bra. DONT DISRESPECT MY GANG LIKE THAT SIZOKUGXOBA SONKE https://t.co/liWHHi2VKl— Abangani (@EmteeSA) June 25, 2018
I got more music than your favourite rapper
As Emtee was ranting about people and their assumptions about him, a follower suggested he focus on his music instead. Emtee made it clear he was always in the studio and worked harder than your favs. S👏H👏A👏D👏E
I got more music than your favorite rapper. I’m a studio junky. Well prepared for loud mouths like you https://t.co/6Nblllq79h— Abangani (@EmteeSA) June 25, 2018