IN MEMES: Magongwa is what Judas must've looked like when he betrayed Jesus

The moral of the latest storyline involving Magongwa on Skeem Saam has finally landed for most tweeps. After watching him pretend to comfort principal Thobakgale after he plotted her downfall, Twitter is convinced the lesson is: "Love them all but trust no one!"

Tweeps watched in disbelief as Magongwa (played by Putla Sehlapelo) put on his second face, in which he tries to "help" the principal out of a situation he created.

Some tweeps likend his behaviour to that of the Judas, who was part of Jesus' inner circle and eventually betrayed him for money.