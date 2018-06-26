Kanye defends slavery comments, feared Kim would leave him

In an interview with The New York Times this week, Kanye backtracked on his comments and said he meant that slavery sounded like a choice.

“I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds — sounds — like a choice to me, I never said it’s a choice. I never said slavery itself — like being shackled in chains — was a choice...I feel stupid to have to say out loud that I know that being put on the boat was — but also I’m not backing down, bro."

Kanye's initial comments left most of his inner-circle shooketh and in a recent track he revealed how his missus was screaming when they went viral.

"Wife calling screaming saying we're about to lose it all. I had to calm her down because she couldn't breathe. I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn't leave. This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?"

He told The New York Times that he had a "real conversation" about the possibility of a divorce while the streets were grabbing their pitchforks and coming for him.

"There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?' So that was a real conversation."

Meanwhile, the streets are still angry.