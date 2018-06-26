Kanye defends slavery comments, feared Kim would leave him
Rapper Kanye West didn't think that sharing some of his thoughts on slavery would cause such a stir, but the homie was left fearing for his marriage and forced to explain himself afterwards.
Here's what he said back in May.
In an interview with The New York Times this week, Kanye backtracked on his comments and said he meant that slavery sounded like a choice.
“I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds — sounds — like a choice to me, I never said it’s a choice. I never said slavery itself — like being shackled in chains — was a choice...I feel stupid to have to say out loud that I know that being put on the boat was — but also I’m not backing down, bro."
Kanye's initial comments left most of his inner-circle shooketh and in a recent track he revealed how his missus was screaming when they went viral.
"Wife calling screaming saying we're about to lose it all. I had to calm her down because she couldn't breathe. I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn't leave. This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?"
He told The New York Times that he had a "real conversation" about the possibility of a divorce while the streets were grabbing their pitchforks and coming for him.
"There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?' So that was a real conversation."
Meanwhile, the streets are still angry.
Kanye can f- himself right back to slavery, then he can set himself free because he still thinks slavery "sounds like a choice." I'm African American. My ancestors were slaves. They didn't choose to be slaves. I do choose to remain utterly disgusted by Ye's ignorance. @kanyewest— Dr. Be (@DrBeKnows) June 26, 2018
⚡️ “Kanye West clarifies his slavery comments in latest New York Times piece”— Gin [#RegisteredResister] (@2ysur2ysub) June 26, 2018
This is for Kanye and Roseanne Barr and everybody else who has the privilege of saying stupid ish, then being celebrated by fawning media for explaining their bigoted idiocy.https://t.co/yCuL526gzW pic.twitter.com/sqO4E44K4D
He was clear as day the first time and with his clarification is still wrong as hell.— Bury My Heart at Take a Knee, My Ass (@thelowedown) June 26, 2018
"Kanye West clarifies his slavery comments in latest New York Times piece" https://t.co/qCtKdKOKSA
Dude, you did—and if you like what Trumps says, maybe y’all should share some meds together—you both not as rich as you think—crazy & done. #MagaMaggots— Anne Bolynn #BOYCOTTNRA🚫 (@RedAnneBolynn) June 25, 2018
“Kanye West: I Never Said Slavery Was a Choice" https://t.co/2I7haHMyl7