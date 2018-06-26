Koketso Mophuting's tackles 'prostitution' in new campaign

In a chat with TshisaLIVE Koketso explained what brought about the #DoYouBoo campaign that she has began. The campaign will tackle the taboo issues women and men in Africa are faced with but hardly discuss.

You took to your social media to share a video under the #DoYouBoo that has left many eyebrows raised in Mzansi because you call on people to stop judging women who prostitute themselves. Why?



Firstly, to PROSTITUTE: /ˈprɒstɪtjuːt/ means one who sells their time and energy in exchange for money.

So, it doesn't always mean sex.



Okay, but particularly looking at prostitution as "transactional sex" (as it was interpreted by many), why are you asking people to reconsider their take on "prostitution" being a bad thing for women?



Well, people are always influenced by their personal circumstances and the harsh reality is you don't choose your circumstances, but you can always choose your reaction towards it.



In recent weeks we have seen the unfair, unjust and prejudice of a few socially successful, young black South African women. Women who I believe have strategically placed their brands around good business opportunities that help them earn an honest livelihood. These women have been accused of damning allegations and have had their characters assassinated on social media, yet no publication, social space or broadcaster has given them a platform to address these damning allegations of human trafficking and high end prostitution. There is nothing degrading about a man who sleeps his way to the top, but women are crucified for the same actions.



So why did you choose to speak about this?



The #DoYouBoo campaign is a full representation of who I am: an artist who is fully embracing herself, non-conformist, pro-women liberation and most importantly, an individual who speaks openly about critical issues and topics that are always swept under the carpet because they are not pro-men.



What do you have to say to people that say your message has negative outcomes for young girls, especially those looking to you as a role model?

The word "negative" is on the vague side since it doesn't necessarily point to specific opinions or views. The common factors which promote prostitution tend to involve a lack of self belief and confidence, which is what #DoYouBoo is going against.

#DoYouBoo aims to inspire power in women to be their best. I am simply encouraging young women to be in control of their sexuality and not leave it up to fate, lest they find themselves giving away their power.

Your thoughts?