TshisaLIVE

Mshoza says she downgraded for love

26 June 2018 - 11:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Mshoza says she sacrificed for love.
Mshoza says she sacrificed for love.
Image: Via Mshoza's Instagram

After a series of failed relationships, muso Mshoza promised herself that she would never get divorced again, even if it meant sacrificing her lifestyle for true love.

When the star got traditionally married again in 2017, she told TshisaLIVE that she was happy and had finally a man who loved her. "Everything went well. I am happy, I mean I married a man I love and respect, who loves and respects me back," she said at the time.

But fast-forward several month and the pair's relationship has deteriorated. 

Speaking to Azania Maseko on Real Talk recently, Mshoza claimed that even though their relationship had ended, she sacrificed a lot to find love.

"This is what I told myself: 'I am not going to get divorced again. I am going to fight for this. I changed my lifestyle. I am not going to say I am a cheese girl. I am not going to brag, but I grew up very nice. I have driven beautiful cars. Changing from that to something lower than that means I was trying my level best to make it work. At the same time, I realised I was killing myself instead."

BMW for THE GOD MOTHER... ITHEMBA LAMA GHUMUSHA #thegodmother 👆

A post shared by THE_EMPRESS 👑 (@mshozabhoza) on

She claimed that the sacrifice ended up not being worth it but said she learnt from the experience and was committed to showing others that they shouldn't compromise themselves.

Mshoza told Drum earlier this year that many thought she had married her estranged hubby for his money, when nothing could be further from the truth.

"Ngiyi cheese girl, ngikhule ngo shiz. I like to buy nice things for myself and my husband, but I also make my own money through my mining company and music. I passed the phase of being a gold digger many years ago," she said.

Men confuse my respect for stupidity, says Mshoza

"Love has never done anything wrong to me, only the people that I fall for."
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

'Unapologetic' Mshoza comes out of hiding

Mshoza has "stopped shaking" and is ready to face the world again.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu: I understand why Khanyi and Mshoza changed themselves

Dear trolls, Zodwa Wabantu says we can thank you for the mlungu version of some of our fave celebs.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  2. Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle isn't a fan of labels and being called 'rubbish' ticks her off TshisaLIVE
  5. Does AKA want more kids? Is he single? Here's the tea, fam TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X