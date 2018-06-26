Mshoza says she downgraded for love

After a series of failed relationships, muso Mshoza promised herself that she would never get divorced again, even if it meant sacrificing her lifestyle for true love.

When the star got traditionally married again in 2017, she told TshisaLIVE that she was happy and had finally a man who loved her. "Everything went well. I am happy, I mean I married a man I love and respect, who loves and respects me back," she said at the time.

But fast-forward several month and the pair's relationship has deteriorated.

Speaking to Azania Maseko on Real Talk recently, Mshoza claimed that even though their relationship had ended, she sacrificed a lot to find love.

"This is what I told myself: 'I am not going to get divorced again. I am going to fight for this. I changed my lifestyle. I am not going to say I am a cheese girl. I am not going to brag, but I grew up very nice. I have driven beautiful cars. Changing from that to something lower than that means I was trying my level best to make it work. At the same time, I realised I was killing myself instead."