There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA
Y'all remember that #Akawinanga trend, well apparently what you do on the left must also be done on the right - according to Twitter policies.
Whether he likes it or not, Cassper Nyovest is a big deal, so every lil thing can see him climbing up the Twitter trends list and unfortunately for him that means he can also be trolled, especially because Twitter never forgets anything.
Twitter also sees it fit to "treat" people equally on these streets, especially where trolling is concerned. So they applied that science rule, usually used when one is balancing chemical reactions on Cassper, upon his return from the BET Awards.
Side note: The rule says what you do on the left, you must also do on the right.
Y'all remember when AKA scored his third consecutive nomination at the BET's last year?
Yeah, he also lost that one and right after his loss, he made it to Twitter with the hashtag Akawinanga
Remember? Yeah, well as it turns out Twitter saw it fit to create a hashtag equivalent of #Akawinanga for Cassper and #CassperNyoempty and #CassperBETdololo were born.
Jussie. No chill. And the man was just achieving.
Lmao haha bonang the other Guy 😂😂😂#CassperBETdololo#CassperForBET#CassperNyoEmpty#BETAwards2018#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ptvkOMACHt— Brother Kamogelo 👑 (@Kamogelo_Masela) June 25, 2018
#CassperNyoEmpty— Alisto (@AlistoLove) June 25, 2018
Cassper : I'll bring it home
BET : pic.twitter.com/xSiJht7w1r
The #CassperNyoEmpty got me like 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c2iJ42Q9Ys— Yung_Slimm (@NNNjiva2) June 26, 2018
Cass fans on the TL talking about how South Africans still have a long way to go for celebrating Cass's loss as if they werent throwing shade ka di hasgtag tsa Akawinanga. Tsibipians love playing victim like their faves. No guys. #CassperNyoEmpty— God's chosen🌼💫 (@Ketso28) June 25, 2018
Will also be waiting #CassperNyoEmpty #CassperBETdololo pic.twitter.com/oxrQPFTHNQ— Sydney Mpofu (@SydneyMpofu7) June 26, 2018
#CassperBETdololo when you start a celebration before winning pic.twitter.com/DPbKgDwe2c— magutshwa (@Siphosenkosi28) June 26, 2018
It's sad that most of us lowkey didnt want tsibip to win.— #1 Sniper 🔫 (@MS_Lenyora) June 25, 2018
We were never ready for another episode of "I did it first, I'm better than ya'll".#BETAwards #CassperNyoEmpty pic.twitter.com/gJVH9hVtAC
Tsibipians mood for the whole week #CassperNyoEmpty pic.twitter.com/NNl2x9aZ1g— Vicks Mega (@Mega_sfundo) June 25, 2018
#CassperBETdololo 😂😂😂😂 funny as it is this hashtag but you guys know what Americans are capable of with entertainment industry... What if they are just dragging the brother down. pic.twitter.com/nGr0Wl1Yle— Paledi, Benedict (@benpale) June 26, 2018
Mr Zebra is Back In Mzansi😅😅😅💔#CassperNyoEmpty 🚫🏆 #Touchmyblood#Megacy🐐 pic.twitter.com/QaqdwRCOzQ— H.I.G.H (@HIGH15250087) June 26, 2018
#CassperNyoEmpty— Aka's Chauffeur 🚘 (@SectionKidd) June 25, 2018
Sha sha 😅😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2o85NmBckf
We were very close to hearing this line— #TouchMyBlood (@MabasaStokkies) June 25, 2018
.
"I won BET Award before the Age of 28"😂😂😂😂
.
God is Great #CassperNyoEmpty