There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA

Y'all remember that #Akawinanga trend, well apparently what you do on the left must also be done on the right - according to Twitter policies.

26 June 2018 - 11:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tweeps went and Photoshopped a BET Award into Cassper Nyovest's photo.
Whether he likes it or not, Cassper Nyovest is a big deal, so every lil thing can see him climbing up the Twitter trends list and unfortunately for him that means he can also be trolled, especially because Twitter never forgets anything.

Twitter also sees it fit to "treat" people equally on these streets, especially where trolling is concerned. So they applied that science rule, usually used when one is balancing chemical reactions on Cassper, upon his return from the BET Awards.

Side note: The rule says what you do on the left, you must also do on the right.

Y'all remember when AKA scored his third consecutive nomination at the BET's last year?

Yeah, he also lost that one and right after his loss, he made it to Twitter with the hashtag Akawinanga 

Remember? Yeah, well as it turns out Twitter saw it fit to create a hashtag equivalent of #Akawinanga for Cassper and #CassperNyoempty and #CassperBETdololo were born.

Jussie. No chill. And the man was just achieving. 

