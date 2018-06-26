TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Just let it go, everything will be alright' sings Skolopad for Cassper!

26 June 2018 - 11:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad has tweeted that she dedicated one of her latest performances to Cassper Nyovest and his fans.
Image: Via Instagram

We all know there was no way Skolopad was going to sit by and let Cassper Nyovest or his fans wallow in self pity. She's a nurse after all and this time she decided to help "nurse" feelings!

Skolopad had the bright idea to dedicate her song Sthandwa Sam to Cassper and his Tsibipians for the "pain" they must have endured after losing the BET Award to Nigeria's Davido on Sunday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Skolopad said she just thought she should help cheer them up.

"I just wanted to cheer them up and spread some positive vibes and love."

She explained that although the song is about love and lovers, she felt certain lyrics were a perfect fit for their current situation.

"Just let it go, because everything is going to be alright as long as we love each other," her lyrics go.

She told her followers to RT until the song getS to intended ears.

CC: Cassper Nyovest and Tsibipians.

Watch the video below:

