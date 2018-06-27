TshisaLIVE

50 Cent dragged for making fun of Terry Crew's sexual assault revelation

27 June 2018 - 11:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
International actor Terry Crew recently revealed that he was a victim of sexual assault.
It seems the internet is done with rapper 50 Cent after he made a mockery out of Terry Crews after Terry revealed he had suffered sexual assault at the hands of a Hollywood agent in 2016.

Terry, popularly known for his role of Chris' father on Everybody Hates Chris, recently revealed that he was a victim on sexual assault two years ago and decided to share his story.

According to The Independent UK, the 49-year-old Terry publicly accused a high level Hollywood agent of groping him at a party in 2016. The accused has denied the allegations.

The actor bravely shared his emotional testimony before a US Senate committee on Tuesday.

Watch Terry's testimony below.

In the now deleted post, 50 Cent made a mockery out of Terry Crews.

He posted a photo of Terry shirtless with the text: "I got raped." "My wife just watched" and then another of Terry with a rose in his mouth which said "Gym time."

Social media, seemingly sick of men that shame other men who are victims of rape and sexual assault, came for 50 Cent like a hurricane.

Completely annoyed by his lack of sensitivity, they dragged him saying that he's a bully.

