50 Cent dragged for making fun of Terry Crew's sexual assault revelation
It seems the internet is done with rapper 50 Cent after he made a mockery out of Terry Crews after Terry revealed he had suffered sexual assault at the hands of a Hollywood agent in 2016.
Terry, popularly known for his role of Chris' father on Everybody Hates Chris, recently revealed that he was a victim on sexual assault two years ago and decided to share his story.
According to The Independent UK, the 49-year-old Terry publicly accused a high level Hollywood agent of groping him at a party in 2016. The accused has denied the allegations.
The actor bravely shared his emotional testimony before a US Senate committee on Tuesday.
Watch Terry's testimony below.
terry crews talking about why he didn’t fight back while being sexually assaulted. i don’t usually share stuff like this but y’all gotta watch this. pic.twitter.com/Z3gk8qybKT— Lil Nas X (@NasMarai) June 26, 2018
In the now deleted post, 50 Cent made a mockery out of Terry Crews.
He posted a photo of Terry shirtless with the text: "I got raped." "My wife just watched" and then another of Terry with a rose in his mouth which said "Gym time."
Social media, seemingly sick of men that shame other men who are victims of rape and sexual assault, came for 50 Cent like a hurricane.
Completely annoyed by his lack of sensitivity, they dragged him saying that he's a bully.
50 cent is becoming an absolute prick and it's not even funny anymore.— Gertrude Osei-Tutu. (@KazekageSholz) June 27, 2018
I fw 50 cent and his pettiness but he should know there is a line you don’t cross. He should have stayed out of Terry Crews’ business. Those comments were grossly insensitive and unnecessary.— Ányā (@Kechy_A) June 27, 2018
So @50cent has removed that vile image from his Instagram page BUT he is still posting videos of Terry while saying “I just don’t get it”— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 27, 2018
This fake confusion is annoying. It is very easy to get.
shit like this is the reason men don’t come forward as victims of sexual assault often. 50 Cent is publicly mocking Terry Crews, allowing Russell Simmons (friends with Crews’ abuser who tried to get him to drop the charges) to openly laugh at him. pic.twitter.com/J16TUvDUYi— wesley (@wslymcln) June 26, 2018
The reaction to Terry Crews and people laughing along with 50 Cent is alarming, this includes people like @UncleRush. There are countless Black Men and Boys who have been violated sexually who don't tell you their stories because of reactions like these. Likely people you know.— Richie Brave 🇬🇾🇲🇲🇮🇳 (@RichieBrave) June 26, 2018