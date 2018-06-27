50 Cent dragged for making fun of Terry Crew's sexual assault revelation

It seems the internet is done with rapper 50 Cent after he made a mockery out of Terry Crews after Terry revealed he had suffered sexual assault at the hands of a Hollywood agent in 2016.

Terry, popularly known for his role of Chris' father on Everybody Hates Chris, recently revealed that he was a victim on sexual assault two years ago and decided to share his story.

According to The Independent UK, the 49-year-old Terry publicly accused a high level Hollywood agent of groping him at a party in 2016. The accused has denied the allegations.

The actor bravely shared his emotional testimony before a US Senate committee on Tuesday.

Watch Terry's testimony below.