Dripping in gold and melanin: Inside Bonang's 31st birthday bash

27 June 2018 - 08:27 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang celebrated her 31st birthday in style.
Bonang celebrated her 31st birthday in style.
Image: Via Bonang's Instagram

Bonang went all out to throw one of the biggest parties of the year on Tuesday. Why? Because you only turn 31 once.

Queen B and her crew, which included Lorna Maseko, Babalwa Mneno, Pinky Girl and Nadia Nakai, pulled up at Summer Place in Joburg dressed in outfits that looked like they had just come from the red carpet at the Oscars.

#B31..... 🧘‍♀️💝

A post shared by Babalwa Mneno (@blackbarbielish) on

Happiest Birthday @bonang_m ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Dressed by @froggroup #b31

A post shared by “AADDRRII” (@adriana_masilo) on

#B31 Champagne Gala Dinner 🥂🎉

A post shared by Bonang Matheba Fans (@the_bforce) on

B herself pulled up in a Biji La Maison couture dress that, according to the designer, tried to capture "champagne bubbles blended with tones of Bonang’s favorite colour pink and my love of metallics, lilies and birds!" 

The result was an eye-catching piece that will no doubt have people calling up their dressmaker to give them some inspiration for amamatric dance.

The venue was also more lit than a Christmas tree, with a long table draped in hanging flowers and light bulbs.

It was like a jungle of glam!

..tonight was perfect. Wow!! 👌🙏🏽😮🚀💐💖 #B31

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Of course, the most important moment of the night was when the birthday cake was wheeled in, and boy, it didn't disappoint! 

Decorated in a giant B, the cake literally had fireworks coming out of it, while dudes dressed in only cloth kept watch.

Talk about levels!

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
