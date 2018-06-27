Dripping in gold and melanin: Inside Bonang's 31st birthday bash
Bonang went all out to throw one of the biggest parties of the year on Tuesday. Why? Because you only turn 31 once.
Queen B and her crew, which included Lorna Maseko, Babalwa Mneno, Pinky Girl and Nadia Nakai, pulled up at Summer Place in Joburg dressed in outfits that looked like they had just come from the red carpet at the Oscars.
B herself pulled up in a Biji La Maison couture dress that, according to the designer, tried to capture "champagne bubbles blended with tones of Bonang’s favorite colour pink and my love of metallics, lilies and birds!"
The result was an eye-catching piece that will no doubt have people calling up their dressmaker to give them some inspiration for amamatric dance.
Birthday girl @bonang_m looks absolutely incredible in her Biji custom gown. Just loving the vibe of champagne bubbles blended with tones of Bonang's favorite colour pink and my love of metallics, lilies and birds!!! So thrilled with the outcome
The venue was also more lit than a Christmas tree, with a long table draped in hanging flowers and light bulbs.
It was like a jungle of glam!
Of course, the most important moment of the night was when the birthday cake was wheeled in, and boy, it didn't disappoint!
Decorated in a giant B, the cake literally had fireworks coming out of it, while dudes dressed in only cloth kept watch.
Talk about levels!
And that's a wrap! This is how Queen B celebrates and this is how cake cutting is done 💫@bonang_m you are absolutely incredible, it was truly an honor as well as a privilege working with you and we loved every second of creating every bit of tonight's magical extravaganza