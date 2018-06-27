Huh? Someone once cut Nimrod Nkosi's hair to get luck for the lotto

Nimrod Nkosi has been dishing out good news and riches as the host of the national lottery (lotto) draw, so it's no real surprise that people are always asking him what the numbers will be. Or even taking a bit of his hair for good luck. You know, as you do.

No, guys. It's a thing and speaking to Trending SA recently Nimrod said the experience was a weird one.

"I remember I was with my mom and this person just came and took a piece of my hair. It was quite strange but I understood the myths that have to do with luck and so on."

He added that people were often touched when they didn't win the lotto and then saw him at the shops.

"Going to the garage is not the easiest thing when you've started doing the lottery and people think you know the numbers or if they don't win it is your fault," he added.