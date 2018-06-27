TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Mjekejeke came through for Patty and Twitter is ecstatic

27 June 2018 - 10:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mjekejeke came through for Patty with a cheque on The Queen.
Mjekejeke came through for Patty with a cheque on The Queen.
Image: Via Twitter

The Queen's Petronella and Mjekejeke have become Mzansi's new favourite "ride or die" couple and it was set in stone for many tweeps last night when Mjakes came through as the knight in shining armour for Patty.

Petronella landed herself in hot water after she stole TGOM's money to invest in a get rich fast scam offered to her by Mathousand. Needless to say, Mathousand disappeared with the money leaving both of them in high stress and distress.

But like the good husband Mjakes has been proving himself to be, he made a plan to rescue them from TGOM's wrath and Patty's reaction was hilariously cute.

Twitter couldn't be more proud of Mjekejeke. They had the memes to show it.

To show her gratitude, Petronella said she'll bake a "nice and soft chocolate cake" which Mjakes can eat the whole night. Twitter was in stitches.

The moral of the story is: if you come through for your wife when she needs it the most, you'll get a moist cake... qa!

