IN MEMES: Mjekejeke came through for Patty and Twitter is ecstatic
The Queen's Petronella and Mjekejeke have become Mzansi's new favourite "ride or die" couple and it was set in stone for many tweeps last night when Mjakes came through as the knight in shining armour for Patty.
Petronella landed herself in hot water after she stole TGOM's money to invest in a get rich fast scam offered to her by Mathousand. Needless to say, Mathousand disappeared with the money leaving both of them in high stress and distress.
But like the good husband Mjakes has been proving himself to be, he made a plan to rescue them from TGOM's wrath and Patty's reaction was hilariously cute.
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Finally good news for Patronella as her husband comes through for her... pic.twitter.com/zOjzu7IbsS— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) June 26, 2018
Twitter couldn't be more proud of Mjekejeke. They had the memes to show it.
Really need to find me a man who would hustle for me the way Mjekejeke hustles for Patronella #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9xrj7LRPUI— IG: Ken_Ferror (@KenFerror) June 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi and suddenly Petronella can't live without Mjekejeke 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JmyoNwXQcf— Lesiba (@Afriforeal) June 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) June 26, 2018
Hahaha now that Mjekejeke has money, she will treat him like a king🤣🤣
Tshelete ke satan straight pic.twitter.com/zFEwtMBcku
#TheQueenMzansi mjekejeke and his wife.... you will never separate them pic.twitter.com/pQwmVEWPVH— KUNTA (@KodakBl73372640) June 26, 2018
Mjekejeke and Patronella #TheQueenMzansi just killed it tonight 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eek1mKtDVo— IG: Wandi_Leo™ (@WandiLeo) June 26, 2018
To show her gratitude, Petronella said she'll bake a "nice and soft chocolate cake" which Mjakes can eat the whole night. Twitter was in stitches.
The moral of the story is: if you come through for your wife when she needs it the most, you'll get a moist cake... qa!
😂😂😂Kwaaaa...mara Patronella #TheQueenMzansi Baking a soft cake 🎂 for Mjekeke to eat all night,this woman is life🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y5C6ucqQwK— #BabesWoMlungu (@LovemoreBonang) June 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Lool ayeye uzophaka cake uPatty...#motivation also...I like this two bathong pic.twitter.com/NAGHqUKzoF— Lungile (@Lungile94504402) June 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi mjekejeke is getting the cake👌 pic.twitter.com/bRwXUCv4PA— Thapelo Modise (@Thepzamodise10) June 26, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— King Black Lion (@TebangMolefe) June 26, 2018
Petronella:I'm gonna bake a cake
Mjakes: pic.twitter.com/pVvSguZMdF
#TheQueenMzansi mjekejeke😅😅he's getting a cake pic.twitter.com/xptNgBnVLc— the boondocks (@NangamsRSA) June 26, 2018