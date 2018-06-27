IN MEMES: Mjekejeke came through for Patty and Twitter is ecstatic

The Queen's Petronella and Mjekejeke have become Mzansi's new favourite "ride or die" couple and it was set in stone for many tweeps last night when Mjakes came through as the knight in shining armour for Patty.

Petronella landed herself in hot water after she stole TGOM's money to invest in a get rich fast scam offered to her by Mathousand. Needless to say, Mathousand disappeared with the money leaving both of them in high stress and distress.

But like the good husband Mjakes has been proving himself to be, he made a plan to rescue them from TGOM's wrath and Patty's reaction was hilariously cute.