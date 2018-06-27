Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, dead at 89

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the famous Jackson family, has died at age 89.

US celebrity site TMZ confirmed Jackson died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was hospitalised in June with terminal cancer and it's understood family have been at his side since his diagnosis.

In 2016 he was also hospitalised and has had a stroke and three heart attacks.

He was married to Katherine Jackson and together they had 11 children.

Jackson launched the career of Michael Jackson as well as the Jackson 5 in the 1960s.

Tributes for the former manager have been pouring in since the news broke.