TshisaLIVE

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, dead at 89

27 June 2018 - 18:51 By Jessica Levitt
Joe Jackson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park, California. Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family had been battling terminal pancreatic cancer and died early morning on June 27, 2018. He was 89.
Joe Jackson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park, California. Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family had been battling terminal pancreatic cancer and died early morning on June 27, 2018. He was 89.
Image: TARA ZIEMBA / AFP

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the famous Jackson family, has died at age 89.

US celebrity site TMZ confirmed Jackson died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was hospitalised in June with terminal cancer and it's understood family have been at his side since his diagnosis.

In 2016 he was also hospitalised and has had a stroke and three heart attacks.

He was married to Katherine Jackson and together they had 11 children.

Jackson launched the career of Michael Jackson as well as the Jackson 5 in the 1960s.

Tributes for the former manager have been pouring in since the news broke.

Most read

  1. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE
  5. Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X