Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, dead at 89
Joe Jackson, patriarch of the famous Jackson family, has died at age 89.
US celebrity site TMZ confirmed Jackson died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was hospitalised in June with terminal cancer and it's understood family have been at his side since his diagnosis.
In 2016 he was also hospitalised and has had a stroke and three heart attacks.
He was married to Katherine Jackson and together they had 11 children.
Jackson launched the career of Michael Jackson as well as the Jackson 5 in the 1960s.
Tributes for the former manager have been pouring in since the news broke.
THE MAN...THE FAMILY ...THE LEGEND! RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole...but to the ENTIRE WORLD!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOfKXQV4mP— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 27, 2018
Rest in Peace Joe Jackson ❤— $WIFT (@GMJHDvideos) June 27, 2018
Without you music wouldn't be the same, you raised one of the most famous music families in the world and gave us legends such as Michael and Janet.
Thank you.#RIPJoeJackson pic.twitter.com/tBICPchuOO
#JoeJackson died at 3:30 this morning in Los Angeles.— Michael Jackson CLUB (@mjjsource_) June 27, 2018
He was 89 years old. My thoughts go his family.
Prayers ( Rest In Peace ) 🙏💔🌹 pic.twitter.com/eFq7lX34yO
thoughts, prayers, and condolences sent to the Jackson family. Rest In Peace, Joe Jackson. #JoeJackson pic.twitter.com/c8O9cJHViE— cy 💋 (@darealcycy) June 27, 2018
My deepest condolences go out to the Jackson family. May God give you strength during this difficult time.— Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) June 27, 2018
