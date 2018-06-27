Luzuko Nteleko talks new drama, Ambitions

With all the dating shows that consume our time on the daily, it's quite easy to sleep on the few shows that are attempting to start conversations around actual Mzansi issues and politics, but Luzuko Nteleko promises that SA will sit up and take notice of new drama Ambitions.

Luzuko told TshisaLIVE that the drama is not necessarily about the bigger picture but about the current picture. A picture in which citizens are suffering at the hands of the few elite all in the name of a democracy that broke its promises.

"We are now living in a time where our "disadvantaged" socio-economic realities are a norm. It shouldn't be like that but it is. The things we portray in the drama, like how if you come from a disadvantaged background and you are faced with a situation where you either exposed to corruption and stay hungry or join the corrupt and deprive others, you'll most likely choose the latter. It's a hard story to tell because it's real for many people."