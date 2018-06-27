Maradona was a whole mood against Nigeria and the internet is howling

Most of the continent may be in mourning at Nigeria's world cup loss to Argentina this week, but at least we had Diego Maradona to entertain us.

The football legend was sitting in the stands at the match and at every key moment he was either on his feet or throwing symbols with his fingers to show the world what he really thought of the action as it was unfolding.

In fact, the man got so animated that he reportedly had to be attended to by paramedics at the end of the match. According to The Independent, the 57-year-old was helped from his seat, before collapsing into a chair inside the stadium where paramedics stabilised him.