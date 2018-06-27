Maradona was a whole mood against Nigeria and the internet is howling
Most of the continent may be in mourning at Nigeria's world cup loss to Argentina this week, but at least we had Diego Maradona to entertain us.
The football legend was sitting in the stands at the match and at every key moment he was either on his feet or throwing symbols with his fingers to show the world what he really thought of the action as it was unfolding.
In fact, the man got so animated that he reportedly had to be attended to by paramedics at the end of the match. According to The Independent, the 57-year-old was helped from his seat, before collapsing into a chair inside the stadium where paramedics stabilised him.
Breaking: Paramedics called for Diego Maradona #ARG #russia2018 #messi #rojo #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/52h1XcZw8P— Ozi Corleone (@Ozi_Corleone) June 26, 2018
Just minutes before he was treated by paramedics he had jumped out of his chair to celebrate Argentina's last gasp win, throwing zap signs at the crowds below in celebration.
He was branded a "laughing stock" by some commentators but the social media streets were filled with memes and jokes in response to everyone's favourite football uncle.
It’s exhausting being Maradona. pic.twitter.com/5n3xp8lUx5— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2018
Maradona highlights vs Nigeria looool this guy is something else man ������ pic.twitter.com/v2Dnuryuhs— Nathi Mlotshwta 85K. (@nathimlotshwa) June 27, 2018
Find someone who holds you in situations like the guy is holding Maradona.. pic.twitter.com/FnuDNvMzsD— Helmet Man (@Ixhtiyaque) June 27, 2018
Maradona fulfilled all the roles of a drunk uncle last night. The dance with a random auntie, the falling asleep randomly even with loud noise around, the swearing at everyone, the emotional tears, having a sober sidekick who kept stressing about him...👌🏾 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PNBfp9Jkog— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) June 27, 2018
Me at my ex’s funeral. #Maradona #Argentina pic.twitter.com/4Hcwkqc0np— Charlos D. Amaro (@CharlsAmaro) June 27, 2018
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?#Maradona #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/QRUVC4Vox6— Alexey Z. Spectre (@LoonySpectre) June 27, 2018
#NGAARG Lady next to Diego Maradona asking: Should we be worried what if they don't win,is he gonna die?: Maradona is so dramatic pic.twitter.com/nDmDUrEWYk— Nonto yamaLangeni (@gaselanonto) June 27, 2018
In the scale of Maradona, how do you feel today? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6q7JR8h5Ji— Mario Mendoza (@mendozarunner) June 27, 2018
