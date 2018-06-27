TshisaLIVE

Maradona was a whole mood against Nigeria and the internet is howling

27 June 2018 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Argentina's football legend Diego Maradona had everyone in stitches with his animated responses at the world cup.
Argentina's football legend Diego Maradona had everyone in stitches with his animated responses at the world cup.
Image: Juan Mabromata / AFP

Most of the continent may be in mourning at Nigeria's world cup loss to Argentina this week, but at least we had Diego Maradona to entertain us.

The football legend was sitting in the stands at the match and at every key moment he was either on his feet or throwing symbols with his fingers to show the world what he really thought of the action as it was unfolding.

In fact, the man got so animated that he reportedly had to be attended to by paramedics at the end of the match. According to The Independent, the 57-year-old was helped from his seat, before collapsing into a chair inside the stadium where paramedics stabilised him.

Just minutes before he was treated by paramedics he had jumped out of his chair to celebrate Argentina's last gasp win, throwing zap signs at the crowds below in celebration.

He was branded a "laughing stock" by some commentators but the social media streets were filled with memes and jokes in response to everyone's favourite football uncle.

'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man

She split the streets when she jumped on social to ask women to respect her relationship.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Robbie Malinga Jnr shares pain of being cheated on

Robbie Malinga Jnr said his boys found out he was being cheated on.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

OPINION | Giving Robbie Malinga Jnr a reality show is just 'too much!'

As the roller coaster that has been Robbie Malinga Jnr speeds towards a reality show deal, I am feeling a little sick and want to get off.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Most read

  1. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE
  5. Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
X