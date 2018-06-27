Mona Monyane returns to screens & it's on Skeem Saam!

She said that her storyline was part of a collaboration between the soapie and the fund.

The star has been away from screens to raise her child and take on other projects away from the screen.

But sis missed the cameras and #SetLife and said it was great to be back.

"It is good to be back doing something different to something people usually know me from but it's still early stages. It's been two years since I was on a TV show set and it was exciting to return and flex that bone. I have a great nanny who helps me, so I thought it was the right time to return."

While it will be a few more weeks until we see her on screens, fans have been entertained by videos she posts on social media addressing everything from winter struggles to jealousy of her skin and doing the perfect backflop.