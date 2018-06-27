Nyalleng Thibedi on motherhood: It teaches you to be selfless

Nyalleng has a six-year-old son and she said she often finds herself bragging about the amazing person that has come from her.

The actress said it amazed her how she could walk into a shop with the intention of spoiling herself and walk out with bags of clothes and shoes for her son.

"Being a mother teaches you to be selfless in a different way. Before you become a mother, you may think you selfless but it’s a different level after you give birth to a person.

Nyalleng explained that when she gets a moment to herself, be it in the car or anywhere for that matter, she's always thinking about how she can be a better mother and a better person.

"I think about I can become a better human being in all facets of my life. Whether it is being a better mother, which I never want to stop improving on, or being a better actor or how I can connect better with my creator. I always think to myself, 'what can I do today that I didn't do yesterday that will help me be better'."

