TshisaLIVE

Robbie Malinga Jnr shares pain of being cheated on

27 June 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Robbie Malinga Jnr says that girls have been giving him trouble at the moment.
Robbie Malinga Jnr says that girls have been giving him trouble at the moment.
Image: Via Robbie Malinga's Instagram

Robbie Malinga's son,Robbie Malinga Jnr, may only be 17-years-old but he's had his fair share of heartbreak.

The teenager has dominated headlines over the last few weeks with his flashy lifestyle and catch phrase "It's too much." The dude even has memes in his honour.

The star told Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu that with fame came girls who are "stressing" him at the moment.

"Girls don't play. They hurt you. They cheat," he said.

When asked how being cheated on made him feel, he said: "I felt like 'what am I missing? What aren't I doing?' My boys (found out). We have eyes everywhere."  

He said that he was single at the moment but was looking for someone who has a killer personality, but maybe not as loud as him.

Robbie has hinted at a reality show based on his life and told YFM's DJ Sabby that he was not concerned by the hate he got because he had good mentors including DJ Fresh, DJ Sbu, TK Nciza and others.

"They are mentoring me, so I can never go wrong. That is why I am so shocked when people disrespect me because I'll never disrespect anyone. They commenting so bad on my photos and videos and they think I don't see because I don't reply back. I will never reply back, so they are talking to themselves."

OPINION | Giving Robbie Malinga Jnr a reality show is just 'too much!'

As the roller coaster that has been Robbie Malinga Jnr speeds towards a reality show deal, I am feeling a little sick and want to get off.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Ann Malinga on raising children to disregard society's pressure

Ann Malinga has some strong views on the pressure of society on children.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

Robbie Malinga's wife, Ann reflects on their anniversary vacay

Ann Malinga misses Robbie on a daily basis.
TshisaLIVE
16 days ago

Most read

  1. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  3. Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
X