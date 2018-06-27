TshisaLIVE

The way Skeem Saam’s Alexos is so connected, he may even know where we live

27 June 2018 - 10:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Alexo was terrorising everyone on Skeem Saam but even his arrest isn't a guarantee that the streets are safe.
Image: Via Skeem Saam's Twitter

The social media streets switched into paranoid mode on Tuesday night after Skeem Saam's Alexo pulled up on screens and scared the heck out of everyone.

Alexo has been haunting fans of the show ever since Kwaito first mentioned him several weeks ago. He has been making life difficult for poor Zamo and several others ever since. 

There was a bit of relief after he was arrested when showing up at Kwaito's house, but after he threatened officer Petersen with some info about his son Katlego, the masses were convinced he and Rhythm City's David Gennaro were in the same WhatsApp group.

The streets were not so sure that Alexo would give himself up just like that, and thought the dude totally has a twin that he is using to deceive everyone.

In fact, people were so touched they even thought he might be watching them. So, be careful what you say about him, fam.

IN MEMES: Magongwa is what Judas must've looked like when he betrayed Jesus

The moral of the story is: Love them all but trust no one!
