The way Skeem Saam’s Alexos is so connected, he may even know where we live
The social media streets switched into paranoid mode on Tuesday night after Skeem Saam's Alexo pulled up on screens and scared the heck out of everyone.
Alexo has been haunting fans of the show ever since Kwaito first mentioned him several weeks ago. He has been making life difficult for poor Zamo and several others ever since.
There was a bit of relief after he was arrested when showing up at Kwaito's house, but after he threatened officer Petersen with some info about his son Katlego, the masses were convinced he and Rhythm City's David Gennaro were in the same WhatsApp group.
Seems like nothing will stop Alexos #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/NCbctMFVtr— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) June 26, 2018
Whether Alexos Mathon is in jail or not... No one is safe from him😩😩😩😩 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/HO5nl15eN8— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) June 26, 2018
#SkeemSaam Captain Peterston after alexos told about kat.....it's far from being over pic.twitter.com/x7JgnTcUhF— Dimpho N SithoLe (@Dimpho_23) June 26, 2018
I swear Alexos Mathon works for the president.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/otp17yfxFW— my name is 💕 (@bae_cebi) June 26, 2018
The defeat on Peterson's dace when Alexos memtioned Kat's name #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/srbarzB9WZ— Dj Rayzar (@RayzarBlade1) June 26, 2018
#SkeemSaam Alexos Is Magician Trust Me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5RQqqDNEPK— Soulistic Clem (@Soulisticclem) June 26, 2018
The streets were not so sure that Alexo would give himself up just like that, and thought the dude totally has a twin that he is using to deceive everyone.
There’s something dodgy about Alexos what if he did plastic surgery and the arrested person is just a copy 🤔🤔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/pjSKRiApTG— isithebe/the-tray (@isithebe_tray) June 26, 2018
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 I know that's not Alexos pic.twitter.com/qYqjOzvLIB— TEE-Mo🍒 (@Theresa_teekay) June 26, 2018
This Alexos' matter is starting to bore me. #SkeemSaam so the guy is a witch or something!! pic.twitter.com/yByO9dijfo— 🐶Mamello Mohapi👑 (@missy_mohapi) June 20, 2018
What if Alexos has a twin brother?? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/gCoSDDitGj— Van der Mahlangu (@Valenci34) June 26, 2018
In fact, people were so touched they even thought he might be watching them. So, be careful what you say about him, fam.
Alexos knows everything and everyone, i think nigga knows me too and my plans 😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nwf30gjRgu— vincent seketa (@vincentseketa) June 26, 2018
#SkeemSaam to y'all tweeting about Alexos Mathon, I pray that you don't end up like Zamo. pic.twitter.com/05yVJRvdjq— Fulufhelo (@Fulu_Mul) June 26, 2018
Alexos... Im even scared to say his full name, might be on his target list. This guy is trash nxa. @SkeemSaam3 #skeemsaam— Lioness Oluwatoke (@MissOluwatoke) June 26, 2018
Alexos knows everything and everyone, I think nigga knows me too and my plans😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4kIrGXOzDy— Bonnie♡.. (@b_ngwekazi) June 26, 2018