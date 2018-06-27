The way Skeem Saam’s Alexos is so connected, he may even know where we live

The social media streets switched into paranoid mode on Tuesday night after Skeem Saam's Alexo pulled up on screens and scared the heck out of everyone.

Alexo has been haunting fans of the show ever since Kwaito first mentioned him several weeks ago. He has been making life difficult for poor Zamo and several others ever since.

There was a bit of relief after he was arrested when showing up at Kwaito's house, but after he threatened officer Petersen with some info about his son Katlego, the masses were convinced he and Rhythm City's David Gennaro were in the same WhatsApp group.