Cassper weighs in on Russell Simmons mocking Terry Crews
"The easiest thing would have been to knock him out."
Cassper Nyovest has added his voice to those lambasting Russell Simmons for mocking fellow Hollywood actor Terry Crews, claiming that if he were Terry the easiest thing would have been to 'knock out' uncle Russ.
Terry gave testimony before a US Senate committee on Tuesday after recently revealing he was a victim of sexual assault two years ago.
According to The Independent UK, 49-year-old Terry publicly accused a high level Hollywood agent of groping him at a party in 2016. The accused has apparently since denied the allegations.
terry crews talking about why he didn’t fight back while being sexually assaulted. i don’t usually share stuff like this but y’all gotta watch this. pic.twitter.com/Z3gk8qybKT— Lil Nas X (@NasMarai) June 26, 2018
While Terry's testimony has made headlines across the globe, 50 Cent and Russell Simmons have both come under fire for apparently mocking him.
Cassper was not here for it and shared a video of a discussion about their mocking comments. In a caption he let rip, saying he was disappointed by Russ.
"Aye bruh, never thought I would look at Russell sideways. My respect for Terry Crews just went so high up."
Cass said it was sad that someone like Terry could be the butt of all jokes when he was brave enough to speak out.
"Imagine a man of his status and his size having being mocked for doing the right thing after being sexually assaulted. The easiest thing would have been to just knock him out."
Russell was himself accused of alleged sexual misconduct after three women told the New York Times last year that the music mogul had assaulted them. He vehemently denied the accusations and told Associated Press “all of my relations have been consensual.”