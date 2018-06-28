Cassper weighs in on Russell Simmons mocking Terry Crews

While Terry's testimony has made headlines across the globe, 50 Cent and Russell Simmons have both come under fire for apparently mocking him.

Cassper was not here for it and shared a video of a discussion about their mocking comments. In a caption he let rip, saying he was disappointed by Russ.

"Aye bruh, never thought I would look at Russell sideways. My respect for Terry Crews just went so high up."

Cass said it was sad that someone like Terry could be the butt of all jokes when he was brave enough to speak out.

"Imagine a man of his status and his size having being mocked for doing the right thing after being sexually assaulted. The easiest thing would have been to just knock him out."